The start of tigers It is not what its fans, players and coaching staff would have wanted.
The idea is not to disrespect other teams, mind you. But, realistically, on payroll and staff, Puebla and juarez they are much inferior to the feline group, and even so those directed by Robert Dante Siboldi could not materialize these victories. Against Puebla they were even quite close to losing.
Starting the 2023 Apertura tournament with two points out of a possible six strengthens the theory of those who claim that Tigres was champion by chance. That it was more what the rivals stopped doing and not so much what they worked on themselves.
In favor of the university students, it should be noted that Sebastián Córdova is not here… neither is Gignac. Diego Lainez is one more casualty, but that one, at least on paper, weighs less. ‘Nico’ Ibañez has missed clear goal opportunities.
‘Diente’ López looks restless. As if he wanted to win the renewal of the contract in a single game, and that does not help the team at all.
Raymundo Fulgencio?
I don’t know if that boy is lacking in attitude or quality, but something is definitely wrong with him. It is not normal so much irregularity.
Based on all of the above, I ask you: does Tigres need a reinforcement?
To compete in a league like the Mexican one, no. As it is, Tigre being one of the four or five best, at least. But to become the main contender for the title, definitely yes.
If Tigres wants to win the two-time championship, it is essential that they go yes or yes to that extreme that balances the scales and it is not just Luis Quiñones who worries the rivals on the wings.
Mexican? Would be ideal. But a foreigner of weight would not be bad either.
