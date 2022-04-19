After a long wait, “Thor: love and thunder” has finally released a first trailer, in which we have the great return of the ‘God of thunder’. However, despite being a fourth installment of his solo adventure, the new characters that we will see in the UCM have also caught the attention of fans, especially Mighty Thor, the heroine played by Natalie Portman.

In that sense, in this note, we tell you some details that you may not have noticed about the new advance of “Thor 4″.

Thor 4 is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022. Photo: Composite/Instagram/@taikiwaitit/Marvel Studios

Zeus and the Olympus of the gods

Actor Russel Crowe had already been confirmed as the interpreter of Zeus. This time around, we not only got our first glimpse of the deity, but also got a glimpse of lightning (commonly associated with the mythical god narrative) and even a panorama of Olympus.

According to The Direct, the mystical place exists in a pocket dimension outside the origin of the MCU universe, a situation similar to what happens with the gods in the “Moon Knight” series.

First look at Russel Crowe’s Zeus and the Olympus of the gods. Photo: Marvel Capture

Thor retires as hero

The dialogues in the official clip of “Love and Thunder” confirm that the avenger played by Chris Hemsworth will leave his hero days behind. In fact, in a brief sequence we see him plant the Stormbreaker on a mountain, followed by some thought-provoking shots.

“These hands were once used for combat, now they are humble tools of peace. I need to describe who I really am.”says the iconic avenger.

In that sense, it is believed that these lines will summarize the arc of the plot for the film, in which there are two possibilities: Thor goes on a different life and leaves mighty thor as the new titular heroine, or in the end decides to return to his glory days as the savior of Earth.

Thor confirms that his hero days are behind him. In fact, he plants the Stormbreaker on a mountain and bids him farewell. Photo: Marvel Capture

new suit

Just as it had slipped with the promotional material for the film, the advance of “Love and Thunder” It has also shown a new suit for its protagonist. So at various points in the footage we have this shimmering outfit in vibrant shades of red, blue and gold .

Thor’s new outfit. Photo: Marvel Capture

Reconstructed Mjolnir

In the final stretch of the teaser of “Love and Thunder”, many fans quickly identified an accessory that has accompanied Thor since his inception: the Mjolnir. This iconic hammer was destroyed in “Ragnarok” by Hella, which is why the ‘God of Thunder’s’ new battle tool is the Stormbreaker.

Thus, when he sees it floating through the air and being wielded by a new person, he is very confused. With this in mind, the plot of this new installment, directed by Tayika Waititi, is expected to explain how it was rebuilt and what is its new power .

Reconstructed Mjolnir. Photo: Marvel Capture

mighty thor

Following the line of the previous point, the Mjolnir falls into the hands of mighty thor, who aims to be the new powerful heroine of the MCU. This exciting female role has generated a lot of curiosity from fans, as it is about Jane Foster with powers. It remains to be discovered how he received the abilities from her and what will be the arc that will be given to him in the film.

Mighty Thor in the “Love and thunder” trailer. Photo: Marvel Capture

References and more references

Apart from everything mentioned above, the trailer for the film left some references that only astute fans noticed. Here we leave you some of them.

“Thor 4” and its trailer would refer to the Marvel comics. Photo: Twitter capture

The “Thor 4” trailer also referenced “Forrest Gump.” Photo: diffusion

Along with the trailer, an official synopsis has been released, with revealing details about what we’ll see in the final cut. “Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters on July 8. You can not lose this.