It is, at least, you will not encounter much faster station wagons than this Mercedes-AMG E63 S from Väth.

The fast station wagon genre is fun. There’s something about going nice and fast in a car that’s meant to be a pack mule. Nowadays there are a lot of station wagons that are also extra peppered by a tuner, so we don’t have what the fastest is ready for a while. We do have a car for you that could be a contender for ‘the fastest station wagon in the world’.

Fastest station wagon in the world

The basis is a Mercedes-AMG E63 S. Not a snail anyway: its four-liter Biturbo V8 delivers 612 hp and 850 Nm. Thanks to 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, you can catapult yourself, four others and luggage to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. Well, tuner Väth saw even more potential in that V8 and presents a very fast version of this very fast estate.

Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate by Väth

More is always better, which is why the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate from Väth has more horsepower and more torque. Quite a bit more, even. The total is 879 hp and 1,100 Nm. The reduced sprint time is still not too bad with 3.0 seconds to 100 km/h, but the top speed has now been increased to 345 km/h. Values ​​for which you had to buy a top model Lamborghini or Ferrari not very long ago. And that doesn’t fit a whole Ikea furniture.

Simplicity

The beauty of this increase is that Väth didn’t have to modify the E63 from front to back at all. It concerns chip tuning, adjusted turbos and intercooler, an improved oil cooler and a new intake system and renewed downpipes. To accommodate slightly wider Michelin tires, a custom set of 21-inch rims from Väth is also included.

We don’t really want to use the term ‘sleeper’, because especially with the rims you can easily see that the Mercedes-AMG E63 S by Väth is not your average E220d Business. Yet it is nice and clean, without thick body kits and the like. Buying the whole set together will cost you about 10,000 euros and you can order everything now. Incidentally, an S213 pre-facelift is depicted on the pictures, but it will probably also fit on the facelift.

This article Does this look like the fastest station wagon in the world? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#fastest #station #wagon #world