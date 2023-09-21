This Kia is less expensive than the comparable Tesla. Which one would you choose?

Tesla is a trendsetter, no matter how you look at it. They were the first to ensure that electric driving was applied on a large scale and became possible for ‘ordinary’ people. And secondly, they introduced a price reduction a while ago, which everyone else is now following a bit behind.

This also applies to Kia, which from today onwards the ‘Editions’ of the Niro EV comes up. And those Edtions are actually nothing more than a cheaper version of the already well-known Niro EV. And there is quite a discount.

For a Kia Niro EV Light Edition you pay only 37,045 euros – including the SEPP subsidy. For the slightly more fully equipped Kia Niro Edition Advanced you pay € 42,045. That also includes the subsidy of 2,950 euros.

Does this Kia lure you out of a Tesla?

And then it suddenly gets interesting. Because this Kia delivers a lot of car for less money than a Tesla Model 3, which is quite the benchmark in this class. This way you can travel 460 km on a full battery of 64.8 kWh according to the WLTP. Ok, the Tesla travels 525 kilometers, but it is also considerably more expensive.

The standard equipment is also well organized. How about adaptive cruise control, a 10.25” full map navigation system with Kia Connect and Live Services, Dual Zone Climate Control and a reversing camera. All included.

For convenience, let’s take a look at the list of competitors and their prices.

MG 4 Long Range (204 hp, 450 km): €35,785

Renault Megane E-Tech EV40 (130 hp, 300 km range): €36,370

Renault Megane E-Tech EV60 (130 hp, 470 km range): €39,370

Cupra Born 58 kWh (204 hp, 427 km range): €39,990

Opel Astra Electric (156 hp, 418 km range): €39,999

Peugeot e-308 (156 hp, 412 km range): €43,585

Tesla Model 3 (325 hp, 513 km range): €42,990

Volkswagen ID.3 58 kWh (204 hp, 426 km range): €45,990

Finally, we have the real competitor for the Kia Niro EV; the Hyundai Kona Electric. It is just as expensive as the Kia, but has a 48.4 kWh battery and therefore does not travel as far.

So just say it. Would this Kia lure you out of a Tesla -or any other competitor?

