When is sufficient power sufficient power? In principle, the BMW M2 is of course more than enough to have fun with and to lose your driver’s license. If you have an M2 Competition with the real ‘M engine’, you even have 411 hp. This makes you faster than 99% of the traffic. But the M2 Competition offers space for more. More power, more torque and even more fun.

At Manhart they don’t mind an extra thick M2. They have an arsenal of upgrades to make your M2 Competition faster and fatter. As long as you bring enough money to the horse whisperers from Wuppertal. And that is exactly what happened in this case. Their latest creation is called the Manhart MH2 700.

More than 700 hp

So you would expect it to have 700 hp. Or at least 700 Nm. In both cases it is more. They equipped the engine with Manhart Hybrid turbos, an extra large intercooler (from CSF) and a carbon airbox from ARMAspeed. Naturally, this provides much more power than the standard 411 hp, so they immediately strengthened the block. The icing on the applesauce are special Manhart charge pipes and a custom-made stainless steel sports exhaust with 4 fist-thick tailpipes.

There are also downpipes and OPF delete on this big BMW. Then the air can escape a little more freely. Manhart then makes everything work well together through their own MHTronik ECU. the result? No less than 715 hp of power and 815 Nm of pulling force. On the rear wheels. If you think this is the maximum they do: no. According to Manhart, this base (the reinforced block) makes it possible to generate power of up to 1,200 hp. That’s 600 hp per rear wheel.

BMW M2 with mint green roll cage

You can’t mount that on a standard M2 Competition and expect everything to turn out fine. That is why a KW V3 Clubsport coilover was installed. The brakes come from the BMW M4 GT4 and measure 395 mm in diameter at the front and 380 at the rear. The rims are forged Manhart Concave Ones, size 9×20 at the front and 10.5×20 at the rear. Further exterior changes include a bold rear spoiler, carbon front spoiler and a CS-style hood. The whole is finished with mint green striping. Nice? You can decide that yourself, but the whole thing looks heroic.

But it doesn’t stop there. The rear seat has been removed and in its place is a so-called half roll cage. The Recaro CS Sportster seats should hold you better in place. In short, everything a person could need – and more – is now available. We are still missing two important things in the press release. What the performance is and how much it should cost. You can count on it being bizarrely fast and extremely high. Then it can never disappoint. Advantage, you can the parts also order separately.

