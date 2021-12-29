When thriller writers have died, their creations are outlawed. Just think: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Ian Fleming, Dorothy Sayers, Appie Baantjer, Mai Sjöwall & Per Wahlöö – all dead. But Sherlock Holmes, Peter Wimsey, James Bond, De Cock and Beck continued to catch crooks, in books, in films and in series, described by other writers. Well, what do you want, there is a lot to earn from them. But it’s a land grab and that’s what Andrea Camilleri, the author of the thriller series about Commissioner Salvo Montalbano, suited. He wrote one or two, sometimes three, every year. Taking all the thriller codes into account, but peppered with surrealistic developments that reflect Camilleri’s views on corrupt Sicilian politics and mafia crime. Montalbano became a global success, fueled further by a series of popular tv movies. Sometimes they are sloppy, sometimes surprisingly good and dark. Check it out, Netflix has them.

Camilleri died, but he wouldn’t let Montalbano be hijacked. He set a trap. Not by will or by a promise that is broken after someone’s death (because that’s how it goes). He did what a writer must do: He trusted the power of literature and left a very last Montalbano novel, for posthumous publication: riccardino. The book was published in Italian and English and I hope for a Dutch translation, because it is beautiful. A morbid philosophical whodunnit about murder and fraud. But… In which twilight zone does this take place? Montalbano grumbles on the TV Montalbano, when he notices that people are once again disappointed that he is not that sexy actor.

Commissioner Salvo Montalbano does not appear as sexy in Andrea Camilleri’s books as actor Luca Zingaretti on TV.



His investigation stalls – that’s how it always goes in this series. Only, now suddenly the Writer is on the phone. With directions, to the chagrin of the commissioner. I am the writer, snort the Writer, do as I say! Don’t think so, says Montalbano and hangs up. Wait a minute, I think, isn’t the Writer a character too? And then I realize he’s not Camilleri himself. This is where the predatory writer is brought down: his plot ideas are worthless. Montalbano doesn’t want to hear from him. And it is blocked: the connection is broken.

Of riccardino Camilleri created a literary palace of mirrors in which the Writer hopelessly lost and Salvo Montalbano escaped. And this stunt is once so touching because with his dying breath, Camilleri also salutes his admired kindred spirit Luigi Pirandello and his most beautiful play Six characters in search of an author. Camilleri loved Pirandello. In his unconventional Pirandello biography (2007), he first calculated that they were related. How sweet is that?

The last sentence of riccardino consists of one word: “I”. I Montalbano. I Andrea Camilleri. fused. gone. There is no longer a sequel to this book.