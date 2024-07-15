In recent weeks, there have been news reports that “WHO warns of the risks of consuming vegetable drinks”, which makes it seem as if these products contained some ingredient that is particularly harmful to health. However, this is just another trick by some media outlets to get views by using a catchy headline, because the truth is that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not said that, not even remotely.

The WHO has raised concerns about the iodine intake of the European population. This mineral is of vital importance for the correct development of the brain during pregnancy, and also in the prevention of some thyroid conditions in adulthood. To answer the question of what this concern about iodine has to do with vegetable drinks, and where these headlines come from, it is worth breaking down the matter a little further.

More information

At the end of June, the WHO published a report produced jointly with the Iodine Global Network entitled Prevention and control of iodine deficiency in the WHO European Region. Adapting dietary and lifestyle changes. This is an extensive report, over 120 pages long, which details the status of the European population with respect to iodine, especially in the most vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and children. It also reviews the different European legislations on salt iodisation and the practices of the food industry.

The aim is to analyse how the strategies adopted years ago to meet the region’s iodine requirements may need to be revised to adapt to the changes that have occurred in society and its consumption habits.

What does iodine have to do with it?

It turns out that dairy products, along with fish and iodized salt, are the main sources of iodine for the European population, according to the report. The presence of dairy products on this list is due to the fact that the feed with which cows are fed is enriched with iodine, as we can read even in the Press release written by the WHO. Specifically, in Spain dairy products are the second source of iodine, the first being iodized salt and the third being fish and seafood.

That is to say, the two main sources of iodine for the European and Spanish population come from supplementation with this mineral, either in salt or in the feed used to feed cows. As dairy consumption is decreasing, especially among women, iodine intake is compromised, as it is one of the main sources.

And it turns out that the gap left by dairy products is often being filled by vegetable drinks that are not supplemented with iodine. Hence the headlines we have been seeing about the dangers of vegetable drinks.

Should we increase milk consumption?

Taking into account criteria of sustainability and reduction of animal exploitation, the best proposal would certainly not be to increase dairy consumption. In fact, the most up-to-date recommendations go in the opposite direction. Without going any further, in Spain, the Report of the Scientific Committee of the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) on sustainable dietary recommendations and physical activity recommendations for the Spanish population in 2022, which would be the current reference, says, verbatim, on page 26: “Due to the high environmental impact of these foods, it is suggested to reduce the number of daily servings of dairy products if other foods of animal origin are consumed.”

A simple action, much more in line with the current situation, would be to supplement vegetable drinks with iodine, as is done with animal feed and salt, so that when they take the place of cow’s milk, iodine intake is maintained. This is also reflected in the report in question.

And, above all, iodized salt

In this controversy, we must not lose sight of the fact that one of the most efficient, simple and economical measures to prevent iodine deficiency is the use of iodized salt. This remains the main recommendation in our country and in much of Europe, and is also recommended by the WHO.

Iodized salt is found in almost all food stores, even though in Spain its iodization is voluntary and that is why only 29% of the salt sold is iodized. To make sure we choose the right salt, it is important to check that it is specifically indicated on the package. It is the only thing that guarantees that it contains the correct amount of iodine. Other commercial presentations, such as sea salt or artisan salt, are not a safe source of iodine because this mineral is largely eliminated or degraded in the process of cleaning and conditioning the salt prior to its packaging for sale. And if that salt is not iodized after that process, it will not contain iodine or will contain an insufficient amount of it.

It is important to note that iodized salt is not used in the food industry in our country (in processed products), so if we cook little and use a lot of precooked, processed or ultra-processed products, our salt intake will probably be too high because they are products rich in salt, but they will not provide us with iodine. Cooking at home with fresh products and just the right amount of iodized salt is good advice, not only for the topic at hand, but also to improve our diet in general.

For pregnant or breastfeeding women, recommendations indicate that to ensure their increased iodine requirements are met, it may be prudent to prescribe a potassium iodide supplement for those with an intake of less than three servings of dairy products and two grams of iodized salt per day. Many of the prenatal folic acid supplements, which are universally recommended for pregnant or trying to become pregnant, contain iodine.

Something we should not do is resort to eating seaweed as a source of iodine, since its content of this mineral is unpredictable and often excessively high, which can cause problems if consumed in excess. The AESAN recommends avoiding its consumption by children and pregnant or breastfeeding women, as well as by people with thyroid dysfunction.

Vegetable drinks, sugar-free

At this point, I think we can agree that reducing these indications to “vegetable drinks are a risk” is not a true statement, nor does it provide adequate information on the subject.

Why this message has been conveyed in such a haphazard and even distorted way is something I do not know. Perhaps the great capacity of pressure of the dairy lobby on the media, which is why it invests in advertising and sponsored reports, may have something to do with how the information has been focused.

If we are consumers of vegetable drinks, the advice is to choose those without added sugar. And if we want to nutritionally replace cow’s milk, it is better to choose soy milk and those enriched with calcium. In this video that I recorded for El Comidista we give all the keys to make a good choice in this range of products.

It is good news that consumption of animal products is falling and it is an objective of the main competent bodies that this happens. For example, the dietary recommendations for the Spanish population that we have talked about before, which are in line with recent scientific evidence. Therefore, it is normal that public health strategies in terms of nutrition have to adapt to changes in the consumption of the population they are aimed at and that the WHO is concerned about pointing this out.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellbeing in Facebook, X and Instagram.