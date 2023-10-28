For the first time in 20 days, UN member countries agreed on the war in the Middle East and issued a resolution calling on Israel to allow humanitarian deployment for civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip. , seriously affected by the constant bombings. Meanwhile, Israel assured that “the world is on the side of Hamas’s terror” and reiterated that it will not stop its actions until it destroys the Islamist group.

Since Israel declared war on Hamas, UN members had not been able to reach an agreement. And they did so this Friday for the first time in three weeks, with a majority calling for the “cessation of hostilities” of the offensive against the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was discussed at the UN headquarters in New York and approved by an overwhelming majority with 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions. It was the fourth time that a consensus was attempted, until it finally happened.

After the vote, there was a moment of emotion when a large part of those attending the organization’s General Assembly – which recognizes 193 member states – applauded for having finally achieved a consensus.

Riyad H. Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine, is greeted by his diplomatic colleagues after the adoption of a draft resolution during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the current conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the UN headquarters in New York, United States. October 27, 2023. REUTERS – MIKE SEGAR

The document rejects the “forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population” and calls for a “humanitarian pause”for which the alarms were raised more after the same night that the resolution was reached, Israel intensified its bomb attacks and carried out a new land incursion into the Strip.

USA voted against approving the resolution. Countries like China, Russia, the majority of the members of the European Union, among others, voted in favor. While some like Croatia, Austria, Fiji and Israel They voted against signing the document.

From the american continent Paraguay and Guatemala voted against, while Canada, Haiti, Panama and Uruguay They abstained from casting their vote for the proposal made by Jordan.

Israel calls UN resolution “despicable”

The Government of Israel assured that it had been “a dark day for the UN and for the human race”, in this way it repudiated the resolution, in the words of its Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen.

Through his X account, Cohen took the opportunity to defend his country’s actions, ensuring that Israel will not hold a ceasefire until Hamas is completely destroyed and all Israeli hostages in Gaza are rescued.

The official said that most countries prefer to “defend the Nazi terrorists of Hamas rather than the State of Israel, which follows the laws to defend itself.”

While Gilad Erdan, Israel’s representative to the UN, disqualified the institution “which no longer has any shred of legitimacy or relevance,” said the senior diplomat three days after calling for the resignation of UN Secretary General António Guterres, after accusing him of being inclined towards Palestine.

Different countries have rejected Israel’s position regarding the resolution. For its part, Egypt said Israeli authorities are violating the Assembly resolution and warned of “serious risks and repercussions,” both humanitarian and security, across the region.

While in the United States, hundreds of protesters blocked the iconic Grand Central station in New York on Friday night, where protesters called for an end to violent operations against civilians and Israel’s respect for the resolution.

“We refuse to allow genocide to be carried out in our name,” said the organization Jewish Voice for Peace, which describes itself as the largest anti-Zionist Jewish organization in the world.

This week, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki called on the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for violating international humanitarian law and accused the country of carrying out “ethnic cleansing” in the Palestinian territories.

Organizations that monitor human rights, such as Amnesty International or the Norwegian Refugee Council, have denounced that Israel commits “war crimes” for forcing the displacement of a population, while Human Rights Watch says it has evidence that Israeli soldiers have used white phosphorus in its attacks – the use of which is prohibited by international humanitarian law – while Doctors Without Borders has denounced attacks against its ambulances and health personnel, which, if proven intentional, would also constitute a war crime.

Does the resolution have any power over Israel?

Each UN member country has a permanent delegate at the United Nations headquarters in New York. They periodically discuss different topics on current global events and in some cases issue statements through resolutions, such as the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

However, neither this nor No resolution of the UN General Assembly is binding.that is to say, There is no legal mechanism that forces Israel to stop its so-called total siege plan against the Gaza Strip..

A plan that includes the regulation of the entry of food and medicine into the enclave, the restriction of basic services and the prohibition of the departure of civilians from the enclave, among others.

António Guterres reacted to the consensus and said that it gives him a little relief in the face of the situation in the Middle East, which is gradually becoming more tense with other countries in the region.

Guterres also said he hopes for the prompt release of the 229 hostages whom the Israeli government believes are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

The secretary added that he hopes that humanitarian aid will be allowed to be delivered to the estimated 2.3 million people trapped in Gaza. He added that he regrets the escalation of violent acts and regretted that there are “humanitarian objectives” through his X account:

I was encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the Middle East. Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives. This situation must be reversed. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 28, 2023



The role of the UN, in question again

Although the UN does not have any binding regime, the pronouncements of the international organization can have some influence on the decisions made by each country, which is ultimately what this resolution with Israel seeks.

The fact that the organization cannot force any State to make any decision occurs because it seeks to respect the principle of sovereignty of all countries.

The UN has experienced tense moments in recent months, with multiple criticisms for its lack of action, in addition to proposals from world leaders, including António Guterres, to reform the organization, as happened in September during the General Assembly.

Palestinian Awad Abu Shamaleh carries the body of his nephew Elias, who he says was injured in an Israeli airstrike and later died from lack of medicine, carries his body during his funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Gaza, October 26. REUTERS – STAFF

The reach of the UN began to be tested after Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, classified as the largest armed conflict on European soil since the end of World War II in 1945.

Since February 24, 2022, the divisions between the UN member states were notorious, without reaching a consensus regarding the war that has left some 70,000 dead and 120,000 injured on both sides, according to estimates by ‘The New York Times’. ‘.

In addition, there has been criticism that Russia has the right to veto, meaning that the Russian delegation can obstruct any resolution condemning the war by being a permanent member of the Security Council.

And since October 7 of this year, the eyes of the world have remained on the UN over its position in the Israel-Hamas war, while the violence continues unabated.

With EFE and local media