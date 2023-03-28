Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

The supposed arbitration within the traffic light coalition has been postponed. Merkur.de explains what the SPD, Greens and FDP are arguing about. And where it is particularly difficult.

Munich/Berlin – It crackles, creaks and catches everywhere: The traffic light federal government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP seems stuck. So much so that after a long night in the Federal Chancellery without any solutions, the coalition committee’s deliberations on key issues had to be postponed to this Tuesday (March 28) in order to clarify contentious issues.

“The coalition is at a point where you can drill into the other person’s nerves without anesthetic,” commented ZDF’s “heute journal” harshly. The climate in particular shows how far apart the political positions are. This should apply above all to the Greens and the FDP.

Motorway, combustion engine, heating ban: Merkur.de explains what the traffic light leaders around Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and FDP leader Christian Lindner are arguing about.

Have not agreed for weeks: FDP leader Christian Lindner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), here at the cabinet meeting in early March. © IMAGO / Political Moments

Traffic light issue 1: The equipment of the Bundeswehr

The Ukraine war overshadows many things. First of all, the “turning point” announced by Scholz. The “Bundeswehr special fund” is now being implemented more intensively. First, the purchase of more than 100 new wheeled armored vehicles “Boxer” for the army became known. Marie-Agnes Straack-Zimmermann (FDP) has now declared Merkur.de exclusive that the federal government is about to purchase a lower two-digit number of new Leopard 2 A7V for the German army.

The FDP defense politician is still too slow. When asked, she said: “Everything that we give (to Ukraine, i. editor.), must be ordered immediately. We need more steam and speed. Mr. Pistorius (Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, SPD), of whom I think very highly, knows that. He knows that there must be no hesitation.” Your signal to the Social Democrats is clear.

Traffic light issue 2: The financing of basic child security

The federal government had agreed on basic child security so that all individual assistance for socially disadvantaged or even poor families with children would be bundled. This has not yet been implemented because the Greens and the FDP are bickering about the financing.

The Greens have up to 500 euros per child and month in mind. Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) calculates out loud Focus Online with the fact that this would cost the federal government twelve billion euros a year. The Ifo Institute, on the other hand, assumes 37 billion euros. It is money that Federal Finance Minister Lindner (FDP) allegedly does not want to provide because the positive effects on the economy would only be felt in several years.

Traffic light issue 3: The future of combustion engines

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had blocked a compromise that had actually been agreed with the European Union (EU) on an earlier phase-out of combustion engines. The EU and Germany have now agreed that cars powered by climate-neutral fuels may be registered after 2035. The hanging game and Wissing’s behavior are still having an effect. Especially the Greens.

On temperature: Robert Habeck (Die Grünen) in the “Tagesthemen” of the ARD. © Screenshot ARD/daily topics

Traffic light issue 4: Habeck’s proposed heating ban

The heating plans of Federal Minister of Economics Habeck (Greens) are also a burden on the government alliance. Specifically: From 2024, every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. Habeck’s plans could amount to a virtual ban on the installation of new gas and oil heating systems.

Communication was lacking. FDP boss Lindner repeatedly complained that this was not financially and socially manageable for the citizens. In interviews, leading Green politicians such as Anton Hofreiter or party leader Omid Nouripour dodge the critical question of whether there are currently enough heating engineers for this heat transition.

Millions of citizens would be affected. How Merkur.de reported, for example, owners of apartment buildings could partly pass on the costs of modernizing the heating systems to their tenants. The federal government is now discussing a possible “scrapping bonus” for old heating systems.

Traffic light issue 5: More money for new motorways or for rail?

Is more money flowing into the autobahns, as promoted by the FDP? Or is Germany increasingly relying on the rail network, as demanded by the Greens? According to ZDF, the Greens are demanding something in return for further motorway expansion. Alternatively, the FDP could oblige the Ministry of Transport, which it heads, to make a binding improvement in the climate balance.

The Greens refer to the cost explosions in highway construction. For example, the costs for expanding the A59 near Duisburg rose from 333 million to 1.4 billion euros. “The planned new motorways and federal roads will become a grave for billions, with an announcement,” said Stefan Gelbhaar, spokesman for transport for the Greens Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. The FDP remains firm. “It is absolutely nonsensical to stop the expansion and new construction of motorways and federal roads,” said the transport policy spokesman for the FDP, Bernd Reuther, on request. The struggle goes on. (pm)