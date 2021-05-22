ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Black-green and everyone only cares about their departments – this system made Sebastian Kurz a much-cited role model. But the Greens get to feel the dark side of the model in Hesse.

Wiesbaden / Berlin – The Greens stormed the election campaign for the 2021 federal election with a powerful tailwind. But now the difficulties are increasing. In part, it is personal “oversights” – as reported by Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock * and ex-boss Cem Özdemir – that cause problems. Sometimes politically difficult situations are also foreseeable.

In Hesse, for example, the Greens, under heavy criticism and after an emotional state parliament debate with the CDU, prevented the release of NSU files – now also finally, in a vote by name. Despite a previous petition with more than 130,000 signatories. The process is now criticized with a certain degree of caution by the party leadership. But actually he refers to a bigger problem – the coalition with the CDU keeps getting bad for the party in Hesse.

And that’s possibly precisely because the alliance is not only trendy with a view to the coming majorities in Berlin – but also apparently corresponds to a much-praised pattern: the turquoise-green arrangement of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz * (ÖVP) in Vienna. At least that is how some observers see it.

Green-Black: Austria as a role model for Germany? The federal greens are already tasting the disadvantages

In Austria, the conservative (and like to play with drastic domestic political guidelines) ÖVP and the Greens are politically very far apart. The solution: everyone takes care of their own area – and messes with the other as little as possible. For a short time, a clause was apparently even written in the coalition agreement that allows him to seek other majorities on migration issues. The idiosyncratic formation of alliances made Kurz at times the poster boy of the conservatives. Even if there has long been a hangover mood in the face of ever new scandals * in Vienna. As recently as April described the world the coalition as “stable and elastic” – and short as “Markus Söder – only better”.

“Stable and elastic”: Sebastian Kurz and Werner Kogler (left) lead a turquoise-green coalition in Vienna. © Herbert Neubauer / APA / dpa

The mode of government in Wiesbaden looks similar – and that has probably been practiced for longer than Kurz: “There is also a strict division of labor, one does not interfere in the areas of the other,” said taz, a favorite of the Greens electorate, assessing the situation : “The CDU and the Greens rely on demonstrative unity in Hesse: the leaders talk closely and regularly, conflicts are resolved internally and not carried out”, reads there: “Bouffier and the most important Green, Vice-Prime Minister Tarek Al-Wazir , duzen. ”This“ coalition reason ”was also the reason why the party had tolerated the CDU’s urging to keep its hand on the files, with the utmost tacit.

Greens in the criticism: Baerbock and Habeck appease the NSU dispute – but the anger is great

The fact seems that the Greens are not only making friends with their own clientele with this course. “I followed the discussion in the state parliament and bitterly regretted that I once trusted you @gruenehessen”, tweeted the NSU victim lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz. The SPD, which is traditionally closer to the Greens than the CDU, also criticized the decision: “Black-green has been ruling Hesse hard for a long time. Yesterday a new high point: Delaying the vote and then locking up the unpleasant NSU files for 30 years, ”complained the SPD member of the Bundestag Jens Zimmermann. He added: “Baerbock is watching.”

In fact, the party’s national leadership seems to want to keep the issue small in the election campaign, which is brushed for harmony. “We could have imagined another way,” said Baerbock aloud taz on Monday to the argument. According to the report, Baerbock and her co-boss Robert Habeck also wrote to the authors of the petition – and referred to their own election platform. Documents from NSU investigative committees should “be made available to scientists, journalists and civil society in the long term,” it says.

The Green Bundestag member Konstantin von Notz became clearer at the request of the newspaper: “In a case as serious as the NSU complex, one has to ask oneself whether the state welfare would not be served more with transparency than with non-transparency.” Hesse’s CDU interior minister Peter Beuth argued in the state parliament that enemies of the constitution themselves could “use information to fight our common values ​​or to endanger people in a targeted manner.”

Federal election 2021: will black and green come? – Sebastian Kurz model has disadvantages

In any case, it cannot be ruled out that the Greens see a possible coalition with the Union in a different light. And that the “Kurz model”, which is apparently so attractive, has to be reconsidered. Tough public negotiation processes like those in the Merkel era can thus be eliminated – but political collateral damage can quickly arise if more party-centered positions are unconditionally supported, as is now becoming apparent.

A problem that the Union could also feel at the federal level. Especially if she should emerge as a junior partner from the federal election – after all, it also remains to be seen how Armin Laschet’s more integrative style works as a head of government * with a less practical partner than the FDP. And the question remains: could open arguments sometimes help? Also the Greens *?

How things will continue in Hesse with the NSU files has not yet been fully clarified. The parliamentary manager of the CDU parliamentary group, Holger Bellino, and the Green parliamentary group leader Mathias Wagner, emphasized that parliamentary control of the contents of the files was given, as they were available to all members of the NSU committee from the previous legislative period. Green Wagner announced that the petition for approval should be processed further. Ways are being sought in which form the need for information about the content of the files can be met. (fn with material from dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.