The number of infections is increasing, the vaccination campaign is not gaining momentum. There is disagreement in the CDU as to whether the summer holidays should be postponed.

Munich – summer vacation in autumn? The number of infections in Germany is increasing, but the vaccination campaign is not gaining momentum. Chancellery chief Helge Braun (CDU) told the Picture on sunday, “That travel will be possible again in August”. In some federal states, however, the school holidays end at the end of July or beginning of August. In order to give the population some rest despite the pandemic, the CDU state chief from Saxony-Anhalt, Sven Schulze, makes an unconventional proposal: the summer vacation should be postponed. “If you can’t travel again until August, then we’ll have to postpone the holidays,” he explains picture. His proposal met with violent opposition from within his own party.

Summer vacation during Corona: Carefree travel possible again in August?

Union parliamentary group vice Carsten Linnemann (CDU) rejects the proposal of his party colleague Schulze, as he fears that the Union will do poorly in the federal election. If the summer vacation is canceled for large parts of the population, “then we don’t deserve to be re-elected”, Linnemann says Westphalia sheet clear.

He sees the vaccination campaign as the key to successfully fighting pandemics, in order to enable vacation trips: “We have to step on the gas with vaccination and test management,” the CDU politician demands. “If even the German Society for Immunology warns that too much vaccine is still being put aside and not being vaccinated, then that should not be accepted. It is now time to vaccinate. And that day and night, ”explains Linnemann.

Vacation trips abroad: General compulsory testing has been in effect since Tuesday

Travel to the Balearic Island is currently possible in principle. Even if the federal government warns against unnecessary travel, bookings skyrocketed in mid-March. The incidence value in Mallorca was below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is why the federal government removed Mallorca from the list of corona risk areas. Given the rapid spread of contagious virus mutants, it is unlikely that other holiday destinations will follow.

For travelers who board the holiday plane despite the appeal of the federal government, a general test obligation has been in effect since Tuesday. To do this, you have to do a test in the country of departure before you take off. Those who cannot provide the airline with evidence of a negative result are not allowed to board the aircraft. According to the federal government, the measure is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Holidays on Mallorca are allowed, but no holiday homes are open for tourist purposes within Germany

As the dpa writes, Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to make vacation trips abroad more difficult. In particular, the fact that normal vacation trips are not possible in Germany, but trips to Mallorca are allowed, causes astonishment not only among the country leaders. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) was disappointed after the last federal-state consultations. According to her, the federal government was unable to conclusively explain “why it allows vacationing to Mallorca, but has concerns when the local population drives half an hour to the next holiday home”, criticized Schwesig.

In the CDU, a new controversial topic seems to be opening up in relation to the summer vacation, which, in view of the historically weak polls, could lead to concern in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus. According to an INSA poll on March 29, the Union would get 26 percent of the vote in the next federal election. Four years ago the CDU / CSU still achieved 32.9 percent. (jjf / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © John-Patrick Morarescu / IMAGO / ZUMA Wire