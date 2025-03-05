The latest movements of US and European stock markets have unleashed market volatility. To the strong falls viewed on Tuesday, which caused the loss of supports in some selective of Europe and the threat of major falls in the Wall Street indices, they have followed rises in Wednesday’s session at the heat of the agreement reached by conservatives and social democrats in Germany for Invest 500,000 million euros In infrastructure. Something that, added to the constitutional reform that has been announced in the German country to make the limit of the debt in military investment more flexible, has helped to raise the buying mood in the markets.

In spite of everything, the market reflects a complex and volatile geopolitical environment. In fact, in the last days the Fear index It has shot up to levels not seen since December 2024. And even with the cut registered after the moments of panic that were seen in the worst moments of the week, the Vix still moves around the 22 points, that is, six points above the average of the last year and five above the average in which it has moved in 2025.

The market closely watches this trend. And, the Chicago Volatility Index measures the volatility that investors expect to see for the next 30 days, and only reflect the Uncertain current perspectives that show “a change of structural regime to which we believe that investors must be attentive” They warned a few weeks ago from Wellington Management.

In this sense, from the manager they affirm that among the key characteristics of this new economic era is included “A less stable economic environment, with shorter and more frequent cycles, Higher and volatile inflation YMAyor rivalry and geopolitical divergence as globalization slows down And, in some areas, it even invests. “

“The greatest governmental presence and a structurally greater fiscal expense,” they will also mark the evolution of the bags in that regard according to Marco Giordano, Investment Director and Martin Harvey, fixed -income portfolio manager in the firm. Therefore, the recent announcement of the European Commission’s plan to mobilize others also becomes more relevant 800,000 million euros, which has exploded furious in European stock markets and in the main construction and manufacturing of the continent.

Anyway, analysts expect 2025 to remain a year marked by economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and market volatility before the new Trump administration in the US since the VIX reflects a market estimate of future volatility according to the weighted average of the implicit volatilities for a wide range of prices.