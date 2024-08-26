According to a report by Business Insider’s chief correspondent John Dorman, which Sky News Arabia Economy has reviewed, the United States has never seen such a large influx of money into elections, noting that in recent years major donors such as Kenneth Griffin, George Soros and Reid Hoffman have contributed to changing the election results.

He wondered where this money goes, and could it make or break the election, noting that seeing billions of dollars raised is a relatively new phenomenon in American politics.

The first time two presidential campaigns raised more than $1 billion was in 2012 in the race between President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney, a historic achievement.

In the 2020 cycle, $14.4 billion was raised between congressional and presidential races, a huge amount of money.

He said that the flow of so much money into elections has many consequences, including:

Typically, candidates who spend the most money win their races; in 2022, nearly 94 percent of House candidates who raised the most money won their races, and for Senate races that year, nearly 82 percent of Senate candidates who raised the most money won.

For presidential campaigns, things are a bit different, for example, in 2016 Hillary Clinton raised more money than Donald Trump, but lost the election, so there is not always a clear correlation between how much money was raised and who actually wins the election.

Campaign money goes to everything, including hosting rallies, opening offices and hiring staff in swing states, and consulting fees, but the biggest chunk is advertising, whether it’s live, TV or radio spots.

Donations are also used in social media advertising, as candidates try to find a way to reach voters, and they use any means they can to do so, so fundraising is an essential part of any presidential campaign.

In a video explaining the role of donations in presidential campaigns, Dorman pointed out that the most prominent example of the role of donations in presidential campaigns is that after Biden’s “disastrous” debate in June, which left many Democrats on edge, Biden had major Democratic donors like Walt Disney’s granddaughter and entertainment heiress Abigail Disney, who said she would no longer donate money to the campaign if Biden were the nominee.

He stressed that the lack of billionaires contributing money meant that the candidate’s campaign would face difficulties, once people saw that the tap was closed, stressing that this affected Biden’s campaign and likely contributed to his exit from the race.

Amount of money raised

He stated that a huge amount of money has already been raised for the 2024 presidential race, and now the Democrats have the momentum in terms of the amount raised, and he explained:

Vice President Kamala Harris raised $310 million in July alone.

Some of that money was “inherited” from Biden’s campaign and transferred to her campaign, and she now has $377 million in cash on hand.

Former President Donald Trump has $327 million in cash on hand.

Democrats are ahead by about $50 million.

He said that on the day that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was announced as Kamala Harris’s running mate, ActBlue, the group responsible for raising funds for the Democratic presidential campaign, took in about $20 million that day alone, a very large sum that shows that Democrats are excited about the election, when they did not have that about a month ago.

He explained that there are three ways in which money can be donated, whether as individual contributions, through political action committees, or through super PACs, as individual contributions are subject to strict restrictions under federal law, especially since individuals cannot contribute more than $6,600 for an election cycle.

The most expensive election in American history

For his part, Professor of International Relations, Ayman Samir, confirmed in exclusive statements to the Sky News Arabia Economy website that the presidential candidate who can collect the most money is the one who may win the elections and become the master of the White House, pointing out that for this reason the Democratic and Republican parties are competing to collect the largest amount of billionaires’ money.

He pointed out that all expectations indicate that the presidential elections that will be held in the United States on November 5 will be the most expensive in American history, not only because of the political polarization between the Republican and Democratic parties, but also because of the sharp disagreement over the economic agenda of the two parties’ candidates.

He explained that without money, a candidate cannot reach the White House, noting that money in America has several classifications, the most important of which is billionaires’ money. He reviewed those classifications as follows:

Billionaires’ money: This comes from big businessmen and billionaires, including, for example, American billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, the electric car manufacturer, who supports Trump, in addition to technology companies.

The category of donors with more than a thousand dollars, and they form a network that, as it increases across the fifty states, reflects that the candidate or party supporting him is very popular.

The simple money category, from five to fifty dollars, is the best money to support candidates because it represents the largest base. The larger this base is, the closer the candidate is to winning the White House, because it represents the largest electoral base at the electoral district level, at the state level, or even at the federal level.

The category of “dark money” is donations from stakeholders to organizations. These organizations donate to candidates, but the name of the organization is announced, not the name of the donor. It appears to be unethical money in the eyes of voters, even though it is legitimate and legal money. The reality of the numbers and statistics says that the Democratic Party is the one that receives a larger percentage of this dark money.

He pointed out that Trump is closer to billionaires, especially since he is a billionaire, and he pledges high salaries and support for small and medium-sized companies, and thus support for billionaires, while Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’s deputy, is the poorest candidate in America’s history and his registered capital is weak, and he presents himself and Harris as supporters of the middle class.

He said that despite Trump’s declared support for billionaires, the two parties’ battle is now in the so-called “rust belt states” that relate to the middle class, workers, and those with small and medium incomes, noting that for the first time, Trump is trying to attract the working classes.

He cited the choices of the two competing candidates, Trump and Harris, for their running mate. The former chose J.D. Vance from Ohio, one of the poorest states in the US, while the latter chose Tim Walz from Minnesota, which is known to be a state with a middle-income population.

He added that the real battle is over workers and middle-income earners, citing the fact that both sides are calling for tax cuts. Trump complains about the high inflation that America suffered during Payne’s term and is trying to fix the crisis, while Harris’s plans are all aimed at reducing prices, stressing that they aim to present themselves as friends of middle- and low-income earners.

He said that Trump’s economic program may reflect that he supports billionaires and their agendas, but he takes into account the interests of all groups when it comes to the economy, which is reflected in opinion polls that say that Americans trust Trump more when talking about economic issues.

The influence of billionaires on elections

For his part, financial markets expert, Mohammed Saeed, confirmed in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that billionaires have a great influence on the American elections, and that this influence has many aspects, including:

Financial influence: This is a major influence on the American elections through their provision of financial support and donations to their preferred candidate, which greatly and significantly affects the candidate’s capabilities and success in the elections.

Influence in political circles: A billionaire always has an influential and audible voice in the circles around him, and he may be present in a large district with a large bloc of voters in elections.

Media influence: For example, billionaire Elon Musk held a dialogue with Donald Trump on the X platform, which was attended by more than a million people, as well as the famous media personality Oprah Winfrey announcing her support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, to continue her support for the Democrats after she previously supported Biden and Barack Obama.

He stated that although billionaires’ support for a candidate is an important factor, it is not decisive in choosing the master of the White House due to the presence of other influences in the final decision and the broad support for the candidate, including, for example:

His political and social orientations.

His position on geopolitical crises.

His economic policies, especially in light of the economic conditions that America is currently going through, coinciding with the elections.

His trade war policies towards China and the trade restrictions imposed on its products and on trade with Europe.

He stressed that Trump’s economic policies seem to be in line with the interests of businessmen, especially since the Republican Party’s orientations are closer to businessmen, which makes him gain the support of billionaires in the face of the Democratic Party candidate, but there are other policies that are important in influencing their orientations towards supporting one of the candidates.

He stated that despite the importance of billionaires’ support and its great influence on deciding the elections, the general class, which has a greater number of votes, if billionaires are unable to influence a large number of that class and attract them to support the preferred candidate, the general class will have a greater advantage because its number and votes are greater.

The role of billionaires is influential…but!

Amr Zakaria Abdo, co-founder of Market Trader Academy for Financial Market Studies, said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia Economy that the role of billionaires in the US presidential elections is very influential, but it is not the only decisive factor in determining who will reach the White House.

He explained that the influence of billionaires can be viewed from several angles:

Funding and Financial Support: Billionaires have the ability to provide massive financial support to candidates through direct donations or through political action committees that finance election campaigns. This money is used to buy election ads, organize events, and increase access to voters. For example, in previous elections, we saw how businessmen like Mike Bloomberg increased his political influence by making huge donations.

Political influence: Billionaires not only provide funding, but they also have a wide network of relationships within government and the media, and their influence extends to decision-making and influencing candidates’ policies. For example, Trump’s economic policies, such as cutting taxes on large corporations, are very much in line with the interests of businessmen and billionaires.

Impact of economic policies: The economic policies adopted by candidates can be attractive to the billionaire class. For example, Donald Trump, during his presidency, focused on lowering taxes and reducing regulatory restrictions, which is very popular among billionaires and large corporations. These policies may help mobilize strong support from the business sector, which gives the candidate a strong financial base that helps influence the results of the elections.

Appeal to voters: While billionaire support is important, a candidate who can appeal to the masses with his or her pledges may have the upper hand. Campaigns that focus on issues like better health care, higher wages, and social justice resonate more with ordinary voters. This trend is especially evident in the campaigns of left-wing candidates like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, who focus on narrowing the economic gap between the classes.

As for the candidate with the most likely balance, he explained that the issue depends largely on the general state of the country and the orientations of the voters at the time of the campaign. For example, Donald Trump can attract billionaires who are interested in the fossil energy sector, gas, weapons, and the financial sector that favors deregulation of the sector, while Kamala Harris can attract billionaires in renewable energy and technology.