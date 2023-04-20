Mexico.- In case you were unaware, Mexico is one of the few countries in the world that have a seismic alert, a tool that, in recent years, has saved lives. However, there are people who suffer stress and other negative feelings when listening to itthat is why this time we will give you 4 tips to calm down easily and quickly.

after the devastating 1985’s earthquakethe Mexican government knew that it had to act to avoid the greatest amount of loss of human life, so it got to work to begin installing the seismic alert in the entities with the greatest record of telluric movement.

However, over the years, some people have developed stress and other unpleasant feelings when hearing the phrase “earthquake alert, earthquake alert.” This characteristic sound that has prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people over the years, at the same time, can cause feelings such as stress, terror, panic attacks and anxiety in the population, especially in the capital.

We recommend you

This derives from the memories that many people in the center of the country keep about the earthquakes of 1986 and 2019, so it is natural that they feel fear and, even more so, according to a researcher from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), this terror is an elemental part of the survival of the human being.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of sound the seismic alert has, it could be Beethoven’s 9th symphony and the same association would be made, if a tragic event happens again. People would continue to associate it with danger, since the context is stronger,” says Nadia González, a UNAM specialist, who argued that some CDMX residents have developed post-traumatic stress disorder after the 2019 earthquake.

In this context, the following are the 4 best tips to get calm easy and fast after hearing the seismic alert:

First, think that the seismic alert is a sound of life, because it warns you to put into practice actions that save your life.

For its part, it is important to learn and put into practice relaxation techniques through breathing, since good oxygenation makes it possible to better analyze what is happening around you and, therefore, make a better decision.

Meanwhile, keep in mind that fear will not disappear completely, even if you don’t see it as something negative, quite the contrary, since it helps you act quickly and in a timely manner.

Finally, if the fear you feel when the seismic alert sounds is very great, so much so that it paralyzes you, it is best to go to a specialist to receive psychological support.