For a couple of weeks there have been two issues that stood out among the others within the scientific community: Schumann resonance and the increase in vibration on Earth, both accepted as true by consensus, but with many doubts.

Does the Schumann resonance really cause symptoms in humans? Today you are going to read what science says about the alleged effects such as joint pain, headache, muscle pain, stomach pain, photophobia, tiredness, among others.

If you want to know what are the supposed symptoms that this event causes in humans, continue reading.

Now, we will focus on answering whether Schumann resonance causes symptoms in humans according to scientific studies.

A not so clear phenomenon

First we will make clear the first doubt of many skeptics without knowledge of the subject: The Schumann resonance does existalthough its possible influence on humanity is still of limited understanding.

Does this mean that it does not affect us? Not at all, it means that we have not researched enough on the subject to give conclusive answers.

Some studies suggest possible influence of Schumann resonance on biological rhythms, also known as circadian rhythms. patterns

Human biological rhythms, also known as, are regular and predictable patterns of physiological, cognitive, and behavioral activity They follow a cycle of approximately 24 hours.

They are mainly influenced by environmental factors such as light and darkness, and are controlled by a biological ‘internal clock’ in the brain. you start to understand How could your alteration affect us?.

Some research theorizes that it has a frequency close to that of alpha brain waves (8-12 Hz) and its alteration could influence brain rhythms, as well as have effects on sleep, mood and general health.

presumed MRI symptoms in humans:

• Joint pain.

• Headache.

• Muscle pain.

• Stomachache.

• Photophobia.

• Tiredness / fatigue.

• Blood pressure.

• Sleep disorders.

As a counterpart to the above, there are other studies where the possibility is contemplated that frequencies similar to the Schumann resonance have favorable effects on stress reduction and improved mood.

Despite the variety of scientific studies, such as those made by A. Di Lazzaro (2013), X. Li (2017), B. Rosanova (2009) and AW Preece (1999) lightly touch this terrestrial phenomenon, there is not enough data to confirm or reject its presumed positive / negative effects on humans.

This is a topic that concerns professionals from different areas and that will surely have a better answer in a few decades, after many specific research works.