There crisis of single player games is a topic that cyclically comes back into discussion and it could not be otherwise, because the development of these games undoubtedly presents problematic elements and the recent sale of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal and all related intellectual properties such as Tomb Raider appear to bear this out. After a long period in which these issues were clearly reported by the publishers themselves, so much so as to almost talk about the “death” of the triple A single player with narrative traction, we now find ourselves in a historical period in which the trend is, however, to a revaluation of these experiences, but the facts still do not make the more optimistic thesis particularly convincing. All this suggests that the re-evaluation of the triple A “narrative driven” single player also has something to do with telling the audience what they want to hear, only to then take the appropriate countermeasures when it comes to making actual decisions. .

See also: “preach good and scratch bad”, but we don’t want to be so cynical. What is certain is that, in the face of a commitment that seems truly renewed on the front of this type of games, the efforts on the side of live services have tripled, as also demonstrated by what seemed to be the greatest bastion in defense of the traditional single player, or Sony. On the other hand, it couldn’t be otherwise because you play as Tomb Raider and Deux Ex cost so much to be produced and are considered “unsatisfactory” even in the face of significant sales, as we have seen several times with Square Enix. Tomb Raider has sold 38 million in its reboot trilogy and 88 million in total in the franchise’s history, Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided have surpassed 12 million, but have always been considered below expectations by their now ex-publisher. . It was joking about Square Enix’s lack of satisfaction with its Western productions, which has become almost a meme, but this is based on actual economic feedback.

For this reason, the Japanese company literally has sold out the studies and the glorious IPs connected, to a truly shocking figure. It seems it was also due to Embracer’s ability to pay everything immediately, but the situation, as also reported by GamesIndustry editor, Christopher Dring, recalls that of football clubs in crisis that sell their precious pieces at prices below the value of market, in order to resolve the heavy economic liabilities.

Lara Croft is still an icon, but without this leading to insured earnings

Triple A single player productions are a big burden from a financial point of view: they require huge resources, have little chance of monetizing in the long term, require a lot of content to be considered satisfactory, and most of them are sold at a reduced price in the post-launch period. There are obviously games of this type that achieve actual success status, but they are still risky investments.

It is also true that the solution cannot simply be the conversion of these teams to live service game factories and the emblem of this derives from Crystal Dynamics itself and from Marvel’s Avengers, however alongside this we can also put the virtuous example of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with the two titles estimated to have contributed to a $ 200 million hole for Square Enix. The question is complicated and does not have a solution formula, since it is often simply a matter of guessing the right project: according to Shawn Layden, former head of PlayStation in the USA, a solution could be to decrease the size of single player productions in order to decrease. the expensive demands in terms of sales to meet the costs and this “decrease” could make sense. Something of the kind will perhaps also begin to be seen with the first party productions of Xbox Game Pass, which could lead to productions of not gigantic dimensions but more varied and numerous, in order to fill the catalog of the subscription service, and it is not excluded that others may also take a similar path.