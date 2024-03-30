Have you wondered if the richest woman in Mexico pays taxes? Is about María Asunción Aramburuzabala who has become very popular on social networks in recent hours due to a statement he made, in which he talks about the amaro that some characters resorted to in order not to pay their dues. taxes.

In an edited video that is already circulating on networks such as Twitter and Facebook, you can see María Asunción Aramburuzabala declare that the sale of part of the company Model groupsome of the shareholders thought they could request a protection so that there would be no tax payment due to the way in which the transaction took place.

However, the richest woman in Mexicowho ranks sixth among the wealthiest people in the country, explains that when analyzing the shareholders' proposal in order to make the decision that seemed correct.

“We handed in our taxes and believe me, it was a value that made you tremble, and although they have called me, a word with a “p”, for not doing so, we paid the taxes” details Aramburuzabala.

Does the richest woman in Mexico pay taxes? VIDEO. Photo: CUARTOSCURO

María Asunción Aramburuzabala owns 6.2 billion dollarsis the heir to Grupo Modelo, then sold her part of this important brewing company to the Belgian company AB InBev, and later owned Tresalia Capitala union between his sister and his mother.

In such a way that María Aramburuzavala explains in video that both she and her family owe a lot to Mexicowho received his grandfather who came from Spain and allowed him to develop his project, for this reason he could not request protection to avoid that responsibility.

“We have what we have and we are what we are and we do what we do thanks to this country, thanks to that immense opportunity, thanks to the fact that Mexico became our home”

Finally, add that yes, as businesswoman had skipped taxes, it would mean a great lack of respect for his grandfather and his father, in short, three generations.

“Was it logical to put in the protection and see if the gum would stick? Of course it did, but we didn't take protection; we put in the tax, we turned around and went to work,” Aramburuzabala is heard saying.