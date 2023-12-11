Monday, December 11, 2023, 3:57 p.m.



This Monday, the 'A two bands' gathering analyzes the two sides of regional football on the last day. FC Cartagena confirmed its resurrection with a comeback in Elche that could mark the turning point. We analyze the keys to this reaction and debate whether the change of pace can modify the plan to make a revolution in the winter market. On the other hand, Real Murcia has a long way to go to change the rhythm. The Pablo Alfaro effect is not yet noticeable and, without knowing if the team has hit rock bottom, he still has to visit the leader Castellón before the break and the January signings. Is it a problem of attitude, hunger, rhythm or football?