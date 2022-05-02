The studio has been acquired by the Embracer Group in the midst of developing the next Xbox game.

Once again the video game industry has shaken the hornet’s nest with a new purchase, this time that of Embracer Group with three Square Enix studios. For a total of $300 millionthe company acquires Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, as well as a multitude of intellectual properties.

Beyond everything that goes into the operation, those who are waiting for certain games wonder if the acquisition can affect developments in any way. Without going any further, the new Perfect Dark is being developed by The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics, in an ambitious plan to bring the franchise back to Xbox and PC. Now that Crystal Dynamics becomes part of Embracer, will you stop participating in Perfect Dark?

We will continue working togetherThe InitiativeIn a release issued through its official profile on social networks, The Initiative affirms that will continue to work together, so there would be no need to worry about alterations in this regard. “We are excited to see Crystal Dynamics take its next steps as a studio,” they comment. “Our teams have made great progress in developing Perfect Dark by working together on the project, and we will continue this work with them in your next chapter.

With the operation that puts three Square Enix studios under the umbrella of the Embracer Group, the Swedish giant gains control not only of the thousands of workers that make up the teams, but of more than 50 games different, among which are those of the Tomb Raider saga or Deus Ex.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Perfect Dark, Crystal Dynamics, Embracer Group, Studio Buyout, The Initiative and Xbox.