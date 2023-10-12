a question :

When does the penalty imposed for the crime of insult and defamation fall?

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

The crime of insult and defamation is a misdemeanor, and therefore the sentence imposed will be dropped after 7 years from the date on which the ruling becomes final.

The expiration of the penalty means the expiration of the case, which is the passage of the statute of limitations from the date of the last valid procedure in the case, as long as the ruling does not become final. The expiration of the penalty shall be determined by a request submitted to the Public Prosecution.

