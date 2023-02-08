Home page politics

Does the Post influence the Berlin election? The FDP is concerned that postal votes will not arrive on time due to the strike. Verdi appeased.

Berlin – If the fears of the FDP go, it will no longer be possible to vote by post for the Berlin election on February 12th. “Because of the postal strike, today is the last day for postal voting documents to arrive safely in the mailbox,” wrote Lars Lindemann, Secretary General of the FDP Berlin, on Tuesday (February 7) on Twitter.

Several members of the Bundestag from the Liberals shared the warning, even Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann joined in and said on Tuesday: “Anyone who wants to vote by post in Berlin should definitely do it today!” But is postal voting really in danger?

The background to the FDP worries is the current postal warning strike. Shortly before the third round of collective bargaining at Deutsche Post, thousands of employees stopped working again this week. According to the company, around 14,000 employees in delivery and in individual sorting centers took part in the nationwide warning strikes on Tuesday. 20 percent of the packages and eleven percent of the letters were left behind.

Berlin election in danger due to postal strike? “We are definitely not going on strike while we are negotiating”

Negotiations continued in Düsseldorf on Wednesday and are expected to continue on Thursday. This is good news for Berliners. “We’re definitely not going on strike while we’re negotiating,” said the trade union secretary responsible for Berlin and Brandenburg, Lutz Kämmerer, in an interview Merkur.de. That is a matter of fairness.

The verdi regional department manager Benita Unger also assures that the postal vote is not endangered. “The employers in the individual mail centers, in coordination with the works councils, arranged for special processing of the postal ballot documents for the Berlin election even during the strike,” she said Berlin morning post. “This means that it is ensured that the completed postal voting documents, which the voters will send back to the electoral offices in good time this week, also arrive there.”

The postal strike is currently having no effect on postal voting. Nevertheless, due to the approaching election date, it is safer to hand in the documents in person.

The Berlin state returning officer Stephan Bröchler thinks so too. At a press conference on Tuesday, he pointed out that postal voters Instead, you could also submit documents yourself to the district election office or town hall. In addition, 17 postal voting stations have been set up for election Sunday.

In the collective bargaining dispute, Verdi is demanding 15 percent more salary and an increase in training allowances for each year of training by 200 euros per month over a period of one year. The post has rejected this as unrealistic. The negotiations are ongoing. (as)