The two companies stated that the vaccine stimulated an immune response in the 5-11-year-old group in the second and third stages of their experiment, equivalent to the immunity achieved in the 16-25-year-old group.

“In terms of safety, results were also generally equivalent for the older group,” they added.

“Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have increased by nearly 240 percent in the United States, which highlights the public health need for vaccination,” Albert Burla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, said in a press release.

“These trial results provide a strong basis for seeking authorization for our vaccine for children aged 5-11 years, and we intend to file applications with the FDA and other regulators expeditiously.”

The two companies’ vaccine, called Kommernati, has already been approved for use with children from the age of 12 in many countries, including the United States.

Children in the age group of 5 to 11 years were given two doses equivalent to one-third of what was given to individuals aged 12 years and over.

The two companies expect data on the effectiveness of the vaccine in children from two to five years of age, and children from six months to two years old, during the last quarter of this year at the earliest.