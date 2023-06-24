It was recently revealed that Barbara Torres is one of the personalities nominated for the following elimination from the reality show Televisa‘The House of Famous Mexico’, for which the actress could not help but contain her sadness.

That is why one of her companions in the comedy show ‘The P.Luche Family‘, Regina Blandoncame out to show her all her support, because she does not want her to be the next to leave the popular television program.

It was during the premiere of the play ‘Pulmones’, where Blandón said that he does not want to see Bárbara Torres leave the reality show, whom he loves very much: “All my support for Bárbara (…) I hope she doesn’t come out this weekend.”

In addition, she stated that she could not be part of a similar program because she is a very impulsive person, but she did take the opportunity to ask the public to please vote for Barbara to avoid her leaving the show.

And it is that at the moment that the 52-year-old artist found out that she was nominated, she immediately went to the bathroom to cry because she could not understand what happened.

Fortunately, Sergio Mayer He found her in the bathroom and invited her to the fourth hell so that she could vent comfortably, so that no one could see her in bad shape.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp