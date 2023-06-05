Blue Cross he’s arming himself to the teeth for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. The directive of the Máquina Celeste has done a great job in the summer market and has managed to hire Carlos Salcedo, Moisés Vieira and Kevin Castaño. According to numerous journalistic reports, the La Noria club was very close to signing Matheus Doria and edward aguirreboth Santos Laguna players, but things have changed in the last few hours.
A transaction that was practically finished has begun to falter. According to various reports, this is because the terms of the agreement changed at the last minute and the cement board refused to accept the new terms. Does this mean that Doria and Aguirre will not wear the Machine jersey for the Opening 2023?
On June 2, David Faitelson, a communicator for the ESPN network, indicated that the signings of Doria and Aguirre had practically fallen off because both the Guerreros board of directors and the Brazilian player had raised their claims.
However, hours later, Faitelson pointed out that the two parties had reached an agreement and that the Machine would pay 9 million dollars for both footballers.
This Monday, June 5, Adrián Esparza Oteo, a reporter for the TUDN network, stated that this week the two players will present medical examinations with the Celeste Machine.
This report indicates that there is an economic agreement with all the parties involved, although Matheus Doria’s agents are already in Mexico City to see anything related to the signing.
