This body kit doesn’t look bad on the new BMW M2, does it?

When a new Mercedes is unveiled, you know exactly what to expect in advance, but with BMW it is always a surprise. Not always a positive surprise, but that aside. The new M2, for example, looks very different from the M3 and M4, with small kidneys and a high Playmobil content.

With its gigantic flared wheel arches, the new M2 actually no need for a widebody, but Vorsteiner now comes with a bodykit for the G87 M2. And guess what? The M2 could have even wider wheel arches fine.

It makes a lot of difference that Vorsteiner has nicely integrated the body kit into the design. So no pasted wheel arch extensions, but actually new body panels. To top it off, there is a nice ducktail, which we will most likely also see on the M2 CS.

In addition to the body kit, there is some carbon finery, in the form of a splitter, side skirts and a diffuser. Vorsteiner has also done something interesting with the kidneys: they are now connected to each other by means of a carbon trim.

Other rims should of course not be missing. There is a choice of three-piece rims in 19, 20 and 21 inches. Carbon rims are also possible. A little weight saving can of course never hurt with a car that weighs about 1,700 kg.

Vorsteiner does not yet mention what all this will cost, but you already know that you have to dig deep into your pockets. A single carbon part from Vorsteiner quickly costs 3,000 euros, so the price can quickly add up.

This article Does the new M2 get better from this body kit? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

