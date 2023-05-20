How many generations are there between these two? We are now in double digits. You would hardly believe it, but this delightful Civic in Carnaby Yellow is the first of eleven generations that have rolled out of the factory so far. It was first launched as a two-door coupé in 1972, with a three-door hatchback following a few months later.

It was only 3.56 meters long, 1.51 meters wide and 1.34 meters high, weighed 790 kilos and was powered by a 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine that delivered 50 hp and 79 Nm. The manual transmission had four gears. In the half century that followed, Honda sold more than 27 million Civics worldwide.

The new one doesn’t look bad either…

You’re right about that, especially in this rather eye-catching Premium Crystal Blue paint job. He has grown quite a bit, with his dimensions of 4.55 by 1.80 by 1.41 meters, and his weight of 1,533 kilos has not decreased either. The bigger news, however, is the hybrid powertrain (which is called eHEV).

It is a combination of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a 1.05-kWh battery and a pair of electric motors. One generates electricity, the other drives the front wheels. Honda claims it results in smoother power delivery and better fuel economy.

Sounds good, but does it work that way in the real world?

It’s pretty impressive. In the city you usually drive electrically and the petrol engine picks up at most seamlessly some bits when things go a bit faster, to take over completely on the highway.

The whole delivers 180 hp and 382 Nm, resulting in a 0-100 time of 8.1 seconds and a top speed of 180 km / h, which is plenty for a family car. It is very relaxed; even the much-maligned CVT transmission does its job very smoothly here. Just don’t think it’s all very exciting.

How does the oldie relate to all that?

It shows once again how fun and compelling cars of this age are to drive. There’s a lot going on in the surprisingly light steering, but once underway it’s pleasantly quiet and quite lively, even if the acceleration time of about 15 seconds and the top speed of 145 km/h certainly don’t break any records.

Not that you like to drive much faster than about 80 kilometers per hour, because above that the handling becomes bouncy and the engine gets a bit heavy. And that only gets worse the faster you drive. Still, as a small car to splurge around town with – do you really need a whole lot more than this?

Has time also been kind to the interior?

You get some stylish strips of wood on the dash (the resemblances to the Honda e are striking here, sort of), semi-leather seats and door panels, an analogue radio… And that was about it.

The last generation contrasts with a heated steering wheel and ditto seats, digital counters and a screen for infotainment, Bose hi-fi with twelve speakers, a panoramic roof and more. There is no doubt that you can tell his age on the older one, but so can you once you are half a century further.