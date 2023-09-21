The announcement caught the attention of observers in its explicit invitation, in which the three countries confirmed that the invitation was open to countries in the region to join the new alliance, in addition to what was considered a clear coup against the existing Sahel alliance, which includes Mauritania and Chad.

Some features are still unclear, but it seems that this union is not surprising, because following the July 26 coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso confirmed their support for the new generals’ regime in Niamey.

What sparked disagreements within the countries of the West African region prompted the two countries, which were led by soldiers following the coups in 2020 and then in 2022, to announce that they were ready to intervene militarily to defend Niger in the event that it was attacked by the “ECOWAS.”

Reasons for the new alliance

According to the Dean of Postgraduate Studies and Scientific Research at the Islamic University of Niger and researcher in African affairs, Ali Yaqoub, in his interview with Sky News Arabia, “This alliance was established because these three countries were shunned by previous alliances, especially the Five Sahel countries and Cediao.” The issue of terrorism in these three countries is more important in terms of concentration, frequency and attacks.”

As for the researcher in African political affairs and the Sahel region in Bamako, Mohammed bin Mustafa Sankari, he said in his statement to the “Sky News Arabia” website that “this alliance comes in line with the fate of these three countries, all of which witnessed military coups, which sparked the resentment of France as a former colonial power and the authorities.” regional and international.”

He gives the example of Mali, which, as he put it, suffered “after the coup for a full year of sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States known as ECOWAS,” just as Burkina Faso and Niger do today. So the fate of these three countries is one fate, and currently Niger is threatened by “ECOWAS.” By military intervention to save Bazoum from the coup plotters.”

Following the July 26 coup in Niger, the Economic Community asked the military authorities to “immediately restore constitutional order” and release the ousted Nigerian president, who is threatened with trial for “high treason” and is still imprisoned by the military junta. It repeatedly threatened armed intervention.

According to Article VI of the Charter, “Any attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of one or more contracting parties is considered an attack on the other parties and requires the duty of assistance and relief on the part of all parties, individually or jointly.”

Therefore, “if ECOWAS intervenes militarily, it will find soldiers from the three countries on its way,” Sankari adds.

Growing up circumstances

According to a statement by journalist and researcher in African affairs, Mahfouz Ould Salek, to Sky News Arabia, “The founding charter of the new alliance, which was called “Liptako-Gorma,” which is an area where the borders of the three countries meet, bears the same name that the three countries had previously launched. Based on a previous alliance that I established in 1970, that is, more than half a century ago, its nature was purely economic, while the new alliance combines economic and security.”

As for the circumstances of the emergence of this charter, he says, “The “Coalition of Sahel States” is very similar in circumstances to the “G5 Sahel States.”

The journalist explains, “The “Give Sahel Countries” group was formed in order to achieve economic and security goals, and the new union seeks to achieve the same goals. However, the “Give Sahel Countries” group was established two years after the armed groups took control of major cities in northern Mali, which necessitated French military intervention in order to expel these groups. France succeeded in regaining the cities of the north, but it did not succeed in eliminating these groups throughout the presence of the French military in the country, within the framework of the “Serval” and “Barkhane” operations. The new bloc was established in a different context. Marked by military coups, and the continued threat of armed groups to various countries in the region.”

On the other hand, it is believed that the establishment of this new alliance “is also a reflection of the Russian-French competition in the region, as the “G5 Sahel” group, which was established in 2014, is affiliated with France, and French President Emmanuel Macron had previously attended the launch of its military force during a summit held. In Bamako in 2017. The launch of the current bloc was attended by the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense, Yunus Bek Yevkurov, in Bamako. As part of its formation, he visited Burkina Faso and Mali, and also met in the Malian capital with the Minister of Defense of Niger.

Thus, Ould Salek says, “The matter falls within the framework of an influence struggle between Paris, whose presence has begun to decline, and Moscow, which is exploiting military coups to strengthen its presence at its expense, and presents itself as an alternative to it.”

Death certificate for the “Five Sahel countries”

On the other hand, the financial researcher believes that “the new bloc wrote the death certificate for the ‘Five Sahel countries’, which remained a dead letter because the alliance did not actually see the light on the ground. It was unable to carry out a single real joint military operation. The alliance was already in a state of death and weakness.” More after Mali’s exit and Burkina Faso’s coup.”

The Dean of Postgraduate Studies and Scientific Research at the Islamic University of Niger goes further by saying: The threat may affect “Sidiaw,” with whom they have tried a lot, for example, to ease the sanctions on Niger on the grounds of humanity, especially with regard to food, medicine, and electricity, but they have refused. Therefore, the organization tortures people, not the soldiers who carried out coups. If this stubbornness continues, it will certainly witness the withdrawal of a number of countries.”

Why were Chad and Mauritania excluded from the new alliance?

As for the two remaining countries in the “G5 Sahel” group, the journalist and researcher confirms that “Russia has not yet been able to expel France from them. This makes it unlikely that the two countries will join the new coalition, but the coalition may seek to have new countries join it, which may not necessarily be similar to the three countries.” “In the security challenge, but it may suffer from the same economic, developmental and social challenges.”

In this regard, Article 11 of the new Charter keeps the door open to the accession of “any other state with the same geographical, political, social and cultural realities.”