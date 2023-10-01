Poahhh, laugh, owner…A wind farm without subsidies in the Netherlands. The extremely beautiful Audi A6 e-tron will soon be added. The future is now!

The Netherlands has something magically cool again. The Hollandse Kust Zuid has been open since the day before yesterday. That does not mean that you can now have a beer in Zandvoort or Scheveningen. But the gigantic wind farm there is now officially operational. The operators are traditionally Dutch companies such as BASF, Vattenfall and Allianz.

Now this is of course not the first wind farm in the Netherlands. But what is special is that this is reportedly the first wind farm to be built without a subsidy. Previously, wind turbines always operated on subsidies. In this case, the Dutch state is said to “only” take care of the connection of the wind farm to the power grid and some other logistical matters.

The park must be good for a yield of 1.5 GigaWatt per year. In theory, this is enough to supply 1.5 million households with electricity for a year. But just like ‘early days’ with natural gas, the lion’s share of the electricity goes abroad. For example, half will already be used by the factories of chemical giant BASF. Probably to make environmentally friendly PFAS and such…

The entire park is located 18 kilometers from the coast and consists of 139 Siemens Gamesa 11.0-200 Wind Turbines with recyclable blades. There should have been 140, but one was killed and went blub blub. The rotors have a diameter of an impressive 200 meters. Unfortunately it will cost some birds, but hey, we are saving nature here, not the bird… or huh…?

Anyway, if we think around these obvious disadvantages with some mental exercise, it is of course great to have ‘free’ energy. The intention is to add an extremely large number of wind turbines in the coming years. Shell and Eneco are already working on ‘Dutch Coast North’. By 2030, 11 GigaWatts must come from the sea. Hopefully they will find a way to not kill all the seabirds Foie Gras for North Sea guppies. At least if the latter are not chased away by the sounds and ecological impact of the mills…

Then buy, or will your Oceanic Feeling be disturbed by the sight of these white sea monsters? And do you believe the ‘no subsidy’ story? Let us know in the comments!

