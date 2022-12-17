Despite the state of celebration by many celebrities for this step, as it represents global support for a color of Egyptian and Arab singing, at the same time there was widespread criticism of the Syndicate of Musical Professions in Egypt, after it was reported that it was asking and permitted to obtain a permit from it before participating in the Cup final ceremony. the world, and that it will investigate him if he does not obtain this permit first.

However, the head of the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, Mostafa Kamel, confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the Syndicate of Musical Professions has absolutely no problem with Wigs reviving the World Cup Final concert, and it also wishes him success in that.

He confirmed that she had never issued anything indicating that she would investigate him if he did not obtain a permit before participating in this international ceremony.

He continued that the syndicate only requires and is permitted to attend it, like the rest of his fellow singers and musicians, to obtain its membership and permission to perform concerts inside Egypt.

legal action

Kamel confirmed that if Wigs did not attend the Musicians Syndicate and legalize his status, he would be prevented from performing concerts in Egypt.

He added that the syndicate will coordinate this with all the competent authorities to implement the prevention and achieve the rule of law for all.

He explained that only foreign singers and musicians are not required to obtain permits from the Musicians Syndicate to perform concerts in Egypt, but rather other legal procedures related to the work of foreigners in Egypt are applied to them, but all Egyptians who work in music must obtain a permit from the Syndicate.

He knows nothing about wigs

Regarding the syndicate’s communication with Wigs and whether he refused to attend or not, Kamel stressed that he does not know Wigs and has never met him in his life and has no problem with him.

Mostafa Kamel said: “All that is required of him is to come to the Musicians Syndicate to legalize his status, but if he does not attend, this will not occupy the Syndicate in anything and will not even search for him, but in that case he will be prohibited from singing and performing concerts in Egypt.”

It is noteworthy that Wigs released two days ago on the “FIFA” channel on YouTube, a song called “Ezz Al Arab” to celebrate the World Cup tournament organized by Qatar, and the song achieved wide spread and great acclaim, and it is scheduled to be performed by Wigs at the World Cup final ceremony.

Ahmed Ali, known as Wigs, was born in Alexandria in 1998 and began singing in 2017 with his own lyrical style called rap, which combines Arabic and some foreign words.