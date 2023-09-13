Home page World

A TikTok video shows a dramatic event, a car shortly after an accident. The end of the film explores the question of whether the music is still playing.

Berlin – A car accident is a dramatic event that raises many questions. One of them is rather unusual, but still interesting: What happens to the music in the car after the crash? A TikTok video brought this question into focus and answers it.

TikTok video shows a real case: The music keeps playing

The video was shot in the dark on the side of the highway. It shows a dark gray car with a demolished front. Apparently the right side of the vehicle drove into the guardrail in the rain and all the airbags in the car were deployed. When the end of the film opens the driver’s door, you can hear rap music from the artist 6ix9ine. The TikTok user writes: “Yes, the music is still playing after an accident.”

Technical factors: Does the music continue to play after an accident?

Modern cars are equipped with advanced safety systems. These systems are programmed to cut off power to various parts of the vehicle in the event of an accident. This often includes the audio system. The reason for this is to prevent further damage and protect the occupants. However, it is not always guaranteed that these systems will work error-free.

In older vehicles or if the security system fails, the music may continue to play. The TikTok video shows such a scenario. This can be a surreal experience, adding further confusion amid the chaos. The question arises as to whether this is a design flaw or simply a sign of the vehicle’s aging process.

With modern security systems, the music in the car no longer plays. (Symbolic image) © vmd-images/Imago

Psychological aspects: memory and time perception

Many people who have experienced an accident report that they remember the music which was playing at the moment of impact. This could be related to the changed perception of time in stressful situations. In such moments, time seems to pass more slowly, making the experience more intense. Psychologists are studying how this perception influences the memory of the accident.

