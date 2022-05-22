We often fool Mercedes about their very extensive model range, which sometimes feels a bit like they are shooting with hail. But the consequence of a strategy where different cars fish in the same pond or even run into each other’s segment is that every now and then something surprising can just happen.

Let’s start at the beginning. The Mercedes EQB is, it’s easy to guess, the electric version of the GLB. And the GLB is a spacious mid-range crossover, with an optional seven-seat option. Mercedes already had an electric variant of the related GLA driving around – indeed, the EQA – so the step to this new model was quickly taken.

The Mercedes EQB is smooth and blocky

And where the EQA mainly focuses on smooth design, the arrival of the Mercedes EQB brings us a compact electric crossover that exchanges a piece of style for practicality, which is not afraid to appear a bit blocky and where you can travel with seven people. can take a seat.

That is, as long as the composition of that group of people consists specifically of five adults and two very small children. Mercedes itself says that the third row of seats is suitable for people up to 1.65 meters in length, but we would like to make it ‘up to 1.65 years old’.

Well, if the second row of seats settles in (you can slide the back seat 14 centimeters forward), it will also go well for your slightly older offspring. In any case, you should be able to get rid of a few child seats. Or if you prefer to exchange the third row of seats for a fractionally larger luggage space and keep some money in your pocket, you can also order the EQB as a five-seater.

The prices of the Mercedes EQB

In any case, what you get is a friendly-looking crossover (the angular part of the GLB seems to have been slightly refined with the EQ makeover) with a chic appearance and sensible dimensions. The EQB 250 with a single electric motor is available from 56,408 euros (57,959 euros in Belgium), but the 300 4Matic we tested here does at least 64 grand, or 63 in Belgium.

That’s tough for something with A-class genes, especially when you consider that Mercedes’ own EQC 400, complete with 408 hp, only costs a few thousand euros more. However, it is of a different generation, less practical, and its incredibly cool multi-spoke AMG wheels, as you can see, can also be ordered on the EQB.

Although it is smarter to restrain yourself a bit when configuring your Mercedes EQB so as not to suddenly end up with crazy money – but you are probably used to that when you shop at Mercedes. Just like the fact that you do get a lot for your money. From the get-go, the EQB feels like a beautifully crafted quality product with rich materials and a finish to feast on. Mercedes’ fake leather is approaching the real thing until, well, a few cow hairs.

Beautiful interior details

On the right of the sleek dashboard is a panel with a cool pattern that colors with the mood lighting. The vents are little works of art, the screens are crystal clear and the flashing light gives that reassuring, high-quality clicking sound you expect from Mercedes. Just to indicate: in practice you see, feel and hear the price in everything. And those who are into the details can certainly have fun with this.

The EQB 300 4Matic kicks it with two electric motors up to 228 hp and 390 Nm. That makes it comfortably smooth – certainly between 0 and roughly 60 km/h, like many EVs – but not fast enough to not sit with a squeezed buttocks when overtaking on an 80-road. Don’t ask how we know. There is also an EQB 350 with 292 hp (from 0 to 100 in 6.2 seconds) and for the small amount that that version costs extra, we would say: do it. If necessary, skip some driver assistance package.

The range of the Mercedes EQB

All EQBs have a 66.5 kWh battery, which in the case of this 300 AMG Line is good for a WLTP range of 418 kilometers. Conveniently, the car gives a radius of your range on its screen. He reports, for example, that you can still drive a minimum of 100 and a maximum of 120 kilometers, which means that if you whiz on unsuspectingly, you will make it to the first – and that if you put it in Eco mode, the air conditioning switches off and you drive when you Grandma, you can also wring out those last kilometers.

These predictions turned out to be surprisingly accurate during our testing period. At a good moment we drive the battery empty to a few percent and we are not sweating for a moment, because we keep an eye on the countdown of the specified kilometers and it all fits exactly. The navigation also gives a neat prediction of the charge percentage that you will have left at your destination (plus a charging suggestion on the road if it gets tight, complete with how many puncture points are available at such a location). Technology that you can rely on is half the battle to electrical acceptance.

Not everything is in the screens

The EQB doesn’t have the unhinged (blown?) touchscreen dependency of the EQS yet, and we like that just fine. A counter screen and a touchscreen, swipe buttons on the steering wheel, well-functioning (sometimes slightly intrusive) ‘hey Mercedes’ voice control and crucially: a haptic touchpad on the center console with some shortcut buttons around it. How nice it is to have it, and how often we use it. We hand in the test car after a week without fingerprints on the screen – that says something.

Mercedes does not put in the EQB as a sports enthusiast and that turns out to be right. Our test car hangs neatly in the bend of the highway driveway, but partly due to the bulbous tires on its 18-inch wheels (not in these photos) it starts to swim and wobble a bit when there is a sudden change in direction. Not really a point in a family crossover; a more serious issue is the braking. All sense of connection is missing and you have to guess how much braking effect a certain pedal pressure will have. That’s something that you don’t get used to and that really should be done better.

Well, despite such blemishes, the EQB manages to pleasantly surprise us. We expected a ‘must-have’, a bonus model in the electrification of a platform with no real philosophy behind it. But we got a nice, practical and distinctive car that makes switching to electric a relaxed process. This shotgun hit.

Specifications Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic (2022)

engine

2 electric motors

228 hp

390 Nm

66.5 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 8.0 s

top 160 km/h

Consumption (average)

18.3 kWh/100 km, A-label

Range (statement)

418 km (WLTP)

Charging time

6.5 hours at 11 kW

30 min. at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,684 x ​​1,834 x 1,667mm (LxWxH)

2,829mm (wheelbase)

2,100 kg

465 / 1,620 l (luggage)

Prices

€67,903 (NL)

€66,913 (B)