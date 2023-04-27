How it turns The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch? The question is not far-fetched, given that the title is technically impressive and that today the trials of the specialized press have come out and have rightly touched on the subject.

For example, you can read our tried The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to get all the information on the case, even on other aspects of the game.

Be that as it may, from a technical point of view The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been described as excellent by many people. The only times he shows uncertainty are when there is some crowding on the screen, such as when Link uses the ability Ultrahand to create items.

The general impression is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom goes better than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, more than could be expected from an open world of the genre run on a hybrid console dating back to 2017.

For example PC Mag spoke of stable frame rate at 30fps on almost all occasions and magic done by the team led by Eiji Aonuma. Metro had the same impression, noting how fluidity remains stable when Link uses his abilities. Many, such as Wirecutter, Skillup or Polygon, have confirmed the drop in framerate when using ultrahand.

Speaking then more precisely of resolution, according to the analysis of Nintendo World Report, as you can see in the video that you find just below, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will run at a resolution of 1600 x 900 (ie 900p) in TV mode (or docked, if you prefer this term). This technical analysis also confirms that the game runs at 30 FPS. This is the first analysis for the game, which until now has only been shown in compressed video. However, being a non-final version of the game, we have to use this information only as a reference point and not as definitive data: we will have to wait for May 12 (and maybe even some subsequent patches) before being able to clearly say what the technical results of the game are. game.

In any case, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom seems perfectly playable, but also shows what are now the huge technical limits of Nintendo Switch, waiting for the next console from Nintendo.