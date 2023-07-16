Towards the end of 2022, the political map of latin america it was tinged with governments of the left or center-left. In October of that year, Lula had just been elected for the third time as president of Brazil, thus completing what was called the second Latin American pink wave of the 21st century. The first wave, let us remember, had occurred at the beginning of the century with the rise to power of figures such as Hugo Chávez, Evo Morales, Rafael Correa, Pepe Mújica, Néstor Kirchner, Ricardo Lagos and Lula himself.

With the departure of Jair Bolsonaro from the Brazilian presidency, the largest countries in the region were once again led by governments identified with the left: Alberto Fernández in Argentina, Luis Arce in Bolivia, Lula in Brazil, Gabriel Boric in Chile, Gustavo Petro in Colombia, López Obrador in Mexico and Pedro Castillo in Peru. In addition to them, the regimes of three other countries in the region tend to identify with the left (Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela), although in these cases they are questioned for their lack of respect for democratic principles.

In general, the rise of the two pink waves in Latin America has occurred as part of the pendulum political movements in the region. The growing social demands, unsatisfied by the neoliberal governments that prevailed in the region, are still in force. Widespread poverty and enormous inequality remain characteristics of the region. Progressive governments in Latin America have tried to address these issues in different ways and with different strategies. Some have resorted to traditional populist policies, which are often unaccountable and disregard macroeconomic balances. Not surprisingly, these cases have ended up leading their countries to recurring episodes of inflation, devaluation and crisis. That was the case of the Venezuela of Chávez-Maduro, but also of the Argentina of Cristina Fernández. Others began their efforts with deep social reforms and demands for race and class. Some even wanted to carry out far-reaching and far-reaching economic and political reforms, which ended in unsuccessful semi-authoritarian attempts at political perpetuation. In other cases, such as Uruguay and Chile, the progressive democratic governments opted for moderate policies that led to some improvements but which, given the traditional wear and tear in the exercise of power, ended up being insufficient to meet social demands and had to cede control. move to political alternation.

The question now is how successful this new Latin American pink wave will be. Will it be able to transcend more than the first wave? Will it be enough for the economies of the region to solve their most pressing social problems? Can you get the economies of the region to take an economic leap and get out of the middle income trap in which they seem to be?

The reality is that the scenario does not look easy. Not only is the economic environment now more complicated than at the beginning of the century, when a boom of raw materials facilitated the growth of the South American economies. Now, after the pandemic and the inflationary process that followed, the governments of the region face greater budget restrictions. In addition, several governments won with limited margins, which has translated into more fragile political balances and some obstacles to passing laws more in line with their campaign promises. Such is the case of the Boric government in Chile, which faced a major double rejection, first of its proposal for a new Constitution in September of last year and then of its tax reform proposal in March of this year.

Other progressive governments face problems of a different nature. In the case of Argentina, the Government faces a delicate economic situation, which has worsened in recent years and in which annual inflation is already above 100%. The Petro government in Colombia is also facing problems advancing its reform agenda. After having managed to pass an important tax reform at the beginning of his administration, President Petro radicalized and broke with some moderate sectors that had accompanied him at the beginning of his government. Not surprisingly, his political, labor and health reforms have faced rejection in Congress or have not even been debated.

Petro’s popularity, as in the case of Boric in Chile, is in tatters. Even Lula has already begun to suffer political wear and tear in his third presidential term, and his approval rating has already begun to decline. To all of the above, we must add the removal of President Castillo in Peru at the end of 2022, which, as a whole, paints a not rosy picture (paradoxically) for the left-wing regimes in the region. So far, the only progressive government that maintains its popularity and its prospects for continuity is that of López Obrador in Mexico, where there will be presidential elections next year.

In summary, the reality is that Latin American leftist governments face a delicate balance between respect for democratic principles and values, being able to offer a response to growing social demands (which implies a determined fight against poverty and inequality). ) and managing to maintain macroeconomic stability. Until now, very few governments have been able to manage to solve this puzzle.

