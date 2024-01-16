Legal advice

a question :

A question came from a reader saying:

I rented a house for 45 thousand dirhams, and the financial payment for the rent will be made by my government employer, but the landlord demanded a guarantee check.

What is my legal responsibility if I write this check in favor of the tenant? Can it be refunded when my employer pays the full rent to the owner?

the answer :

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that the reader must adhere, when issuing the lease contract, to proof of the check information and that it is issued as a guarantee for the rental allowance, and that the landlord must return it as soon as he pays the rent allowance for which the check was issued as a guarantee.

In the event that a security check is used despite the settlement of the transaction for which the check was issued, the aggrieved party can register a substantive execution dispute, and in this case he must prove that the check is a security check, and not for entitlement. When this is proven, the executive procedures issued in the check execution file will be cancelled.

