A reader asked: I own a residential unit that I rented out, and I currently want to reclaim it and evict the tenant, under the pretext that one of my family members wants to live in this house. Is it possible to evict the current tenant from the house in this way? Are there any future legal consequences if I decide to rent it to another person after reclaiming the house?



Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

The tenant may be requested to evict upon expiry of the lease contract in cases including if the landlord wishes to reclaim it for his personal use or for the use of any of his relatives up to the first degree, provided that he proves that he does not own a suitable alternative for that purpose, and also if he wishes to sell the property. If any of these cases are available, the tenant must be notified of the reasons for the eviction request at least twelve months before the date set for the eviction, and the notification must be made through a notary public or registered mail. It should be noted that in the event of eviction for personal use or for the use of any of his relatives up to the first degree, it is not permissible to rent to others until at least two years have passed for residential properties and three years for non-residential properties from the date the landlord reclaims the property, with the evicted tenant having the right to request compensation for any damages he has suffered as a result of the eviction.

You can send your inquiries to the email:

[email protected]