from Alessandro Repici

The gut is the largest immune organ in the body and an aberrant immune response to infection can affect the disease process.

I have read that in patients with Long Covid the composition of the gut microbiota can be altered for several months, right?

He answers Alessandro Repicidirector of the Department of Gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy at the Humanitas Clinical Institute and lecturer at Humanitas University, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Each of us represents an extremely complex ecology of microbes that have evolved and selected together with our species over the millennia; they reside in every inch of our skin, mouth, nose, ears and, most importantly, in the intestines. These are our symbionts: a great variety of species with different mutual roles that ensure us vital functions in exchange for a roof and a hot meal. When a key species goes extinct, ecology suffers, becoming dysfunctional. this ancestral principle could add a piece to our understanding of the pathogenesis and natural history of SARS-CoV-2 disease. About three-quarters of people recovering from the acute phase report persistent symptoms up to 6 months after negativization. Common symptoms of this condition, known as Pacs (post acute Covid syndrome) or Long Covid, include fatigue, headache, dizziness, loss of taste and smell, anxiety, poor concentration and memory, low mood, blurred vision and insomnia.

Disproportionate immune response The precise etiology of Long Covid still remains largely to be elucidated. The factors that have been hypothesized to be responsible are the disproportionate immune response and the consequent cell damage suffered during the acute phase of the disease itself. Since the gut is the largest immunological organ in the body, an aberrant immune response to Covid-19 infection stimulated by resident microorganisms can influence the disease process; associations between gut microbiota composition and inflammatory markers in Covid patients suggest that the intestinal microbiota may be involved in the severity of the disease through the modulation of the host's immune responses. In addition, according to a recent study published online in the journal Gutgut microbiota and biodiversity loss could be linked to the risk of developing lasting symptoms. The research group of the Center for Gut Microbiota Research, of the University of Hong Kong, studied the changes in the gut microbiota of 106 patients followed for 6 months after hospitalization for Sars-CoV-2 infection and then compared with those of 68 patients without Covid-19.

Reduced levels of friendly bacteria The microbiota of patients with residual symptoms from Long Covid differed from that of patients with prior disease and from those never infected and were characterized by higher levels of Ruminococcus gnavus And Bacteroides vulgatus And reduced levels of friendly bacteriabutyrate manufacturers, such as Bifidobacterium pseudocatenulatum And Faecalibacterium prausnitzii. Although the study has some limitations (observational study with small sample numbers), he added evidence to theassociation between persistently altered intestinal microbiota and Long Covidopening interesting scenarios for the improvement of these disabling symptoms through the study and remodeling of the intestinal microbiota.