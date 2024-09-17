a question

A question was received from a reader who said:

My husband married another woman, and I accepted this, in order to protect my family and children, but he decided to let her live with me in the same house, and she caused many harassments and problems with my children. Do I have the right to demand a separate house from her?

The answer

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

The questioner has the right to request for herself and her children a separate and independent home from the second wife, because she is harmed in this case. However, if the house is large and divided, and there is a separation between her home and the home of the second wife, then there is no harm in such a case.

You can send your inquiries to the email:

[email protected]