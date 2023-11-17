The successful film saga of ‘The Hunger Games’ hit theaters with its long-awaited prequel: ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, starring Tom Blyth (Snow), Rachel Zegler (Lucy Gray) and Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow). The story takes place in a time before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen. So what is it about? It immerses us in the origins of Coriolanus Snow, before he became the evil leader of the Panem. In that context, he uses all of his abilities to support his candidate in a new edition of the games.

However, millions of followers have been wondering on social media if this new film, based on the books by Suzanne Collins, has a post-credit scene that reveals unknown aspects of the plot. In this note we tell you in detail.

What is the post-credit scene in the movie ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’?

Post-credit scenes have become a crucial element in most films. Both Marvel and DC use it constantly, generating great expectations by providing additional information to their followers or by hinting at the appearance of an unreleased character.

However, this prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’, with a duration of two and a half hours, does not include a post-credit scene. The director, Francis Lawrence, continues his tradition of not giving us additional content in any of the installments of this famous franchise.

Who is Tom Blyth, the actor who plays the future President Snow in ‘The Hunger Games’?

The 28-year-old British actor Tom Blythhas his first leading role on the big screen with this prequel to ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, in which he plays the future president of Panem, Coriolanus Snow. Among his most important works are ‘The Golden Age’ (2022), an HBO Max series, and ‘Billy The Kid’, from Paramount +, from the same year.

In previous scenes he shows us this character as someone who is ruthless and seeks to destroy the historical protagonist of the saga: Katniss Everdeen.

We saw President Snow in the previous installments of ‘The Hunger Games’. Photo: Ecartelera.

When is ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ released?

The release date of the prequel‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’premieres today, Friday, November 17, 2023.

When does the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’ premiere in Peru?

For both our Peru and Latin America, the release date of ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’It took place on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Rachel Zegler (Lucy Gray) takes over from Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen) in the leading role of the prequel. Photo: Lionsgate.

What is the cast of ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel?

