So that corona infections and deaths do not get completely out of control, Germany is in a tough lockdown until January. But slowly the question of the results arises.

Especially in relation to the Deaths paint a bleak picture for the coming weeks.

Munich – Germany has shut down: in mid-December the country is from a lighten to a comparative hard lockdown passed over. Gastronomy, retail and cosmetic studios as well as hairdressers are closed, there are strict contact and exit restrictions. Given the Infection process that was probably inevitable. But are the strict measures showing the desired effect?

A team of statisticians from Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (LMU) regularly analyzes the current figures using specially developed methods – and now comes to rather unsettling conclusions. The preliminary conclusion on the hard lockdown: You can not yet say whether he effect shows. The incubation period and reporting delays make a realistic assessment of the development after December 8th impossible, according to a report by the scientists.

Regarding the Lockdown light from November, the scientists working with Professors Göran Kauermann and Helmut Küchenhoff can say that the number of cases has since been reduced from November 21st to December 8th has come to a renewed increase.

Does the corona lockdown work in Germany? One value is particularly problematic

Another number worries the researchers: that of Deaths. Because even if the measures should have an effect, it is already too late for many people. The statisticians have calculated that of all people who were infected in the 51st calendar week (December 14-20), probably about 6,500 In the coming weeks die of the disease will. That is about average 900 people a day. There can be up to six weeks between infection and death. Even if the number of cases stagnates, it will still be some time before the number of deaths also falls again.

This is currently particularly affected by this development State Sachsen. According to the LMU researchers, there is up to 60 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants to be expected. Older people are particularly affected. In addition to Saxony, the situation is also worsening in other federal states. In Thuringia, Brandenburg and also Saxony-Anhalt deaths have increased exponentially in the past few weeks. It is expected that Thuringia and Brandenburg will even overtake Saxony in terms of death rates per 100,000 inhabitants. According to the scientists, the three countries have “an approx. 3 times higher mortality than most other federal states ”.

Corona lockdown in all federal states: There are particularly many deaths in Saxony

The rising number of deaths can apparently be explained by a drastic increase in infections among the Over 80s. The Munich scientists have calculated that the number of new infections in this age group has been growing continuously in almost all federal states since September. On the other hand, this value drops or at least flattens out for younger people. However, the elderly are more likely to die from the consequences of a Covid-19 disease*. The four federal states mentioned above are exceptions to this trend. There the incidence is increasing unabated in all age groups.

Although the development of the number of deaths differs greatly from region to region, according to the analysis they all have one thing in common: “In all countries, there is one that begins from mid-September to the end of October and continues to this day exponential increase in deaths recorded in the oldest population group. Analogous to the New infections* The strongest growth can also be observed here in Saxony. ”The all-clear looks different. (mam) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

