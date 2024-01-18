The fourth dimension is a mathematical reality, there is no doubt about that. What is debatable is whether it is a reality in space. However, there were scientists, and there still are, willing to accept the reality of space. The mathematician Charles H. Hinton (1853-1907) was one of them, as was the German mathematician Georg Friedrich Bernhard Riemann (1826-1866).

Without going any further, nowadays, the scientist Michio Kaku relates the fourth spatial dimension with the vibrations in hyperspace that give rise to the superstring theory, since this theory requires a space-time of 10 or more dimensions. With such a background, and seduced by the combination of physical sciences and literature, Jacobo Siruela has just edited a volume where three fundamental texts are brought together to introduce us to the universe of the fourth spatial dimension.

The first of these is an 1884 novel that was written by Edwin A. Abbott and titled Flatland. It is a mathematical satire that, in a didactic way, helps us to simply understand what the field of spatial dimensions consists of. Abbott achieves this through a narrator named Square A. The following text has more scientific juice because it is a series of extracts from The fourth dimensionthe work in which Charles H. Hinton presents us with the visual development of a four-dimensional geometric body that he baptized as a tesseract, a term that comes from ancient Greek (téssereis aktines, “four rays”), and which is a hypercube with 24 faces, 16 vertices and 32 edges.

Finally, the volume closes with an artistic approach based on the development of mathematics. This text is titled Projective ornamentation and is signed by the American architect Claude Bragdon (1866-1946) for whom geometry and numbers are at the root of all types of formal beauty. Because the number has the secret “inner meaning of all things.”

Combining the essence of Pythagoras with that of Goethe in his dialogue with nature, Bragdon headed towards the terrain of four-dimensional geometry; a real property of the space where – according to Bragdon – the ornamentation and architectural forms must be projected. His expressive speech refers us to Debussy, the French composer for whom music was a mysterious mathematics whose elements participate in the Infinite.

At the now-defunct Rochester Central Railway Station, architect Claude Bragdon applied the Pythagorean sense of number in its relationship to musical proportions. For Bragdon, railway stations, like factories or workplaces, should not turn their backs on nature; Its harmonious construction, always in search of beauty, must be pleasing to society. Bragdon was a utopian; No doubt.

With the compilation of these texts in a single volume we find ourselves faced with a successful combination of the fabulous with the rational, of the scientific with the magical; a timely way – in the words of Bertrand Russell – to stimulate the imagination and free thought “from the shackles in which the present has imprisoned us.” An exciting read for all those people looking for another approach to reality.

The stone ax It is a section where Montero Glezwith a desire for prose, exerts its particular siege on scientific reality to demonstrate that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.