There are no studies to confirm that getting a flu vaccine also protects against the new coronavirus. But since they are two infections that have such similar initial symptoms, the fact of being vaccinated against the flu can help prevent infections of this disease from being confused with coronavirus infections. Being vaccinated against the flu, we reduce the need to have diagnostic tests for the coronavirus with symptoms such as fever, cough or muscle pain, which both diseases share.

Although protection against the coronavirus will not be achieved by getting vaccinated against the flu, what you will get if you get vaccinated is not to have those symptoms that can be confused with covid. This is good because that way we avoid collapsing the primary care services and those that perform diagnostic tests, which are currently under a lot of pressure. Avoiding this kind of pressure is very important to ensure fast and effective assistance.

In addition, there is evidence that both infections can be contracted simultaneously. And in general, we know that when there are co-infections, they can complicate the progression of the disease. That is, if a person becomes infected with two different viruses, they can develop a more serious disease. At this time, in the case of influenza and the new coronavirus, there is no clear evidence that when a coinfection occurs there is a worse prognosis. Although this is basically because there is no data, we do not know. But we can expect the situation to be worse when two viruses infect us at the same time. And that is one reason why it would also be important to get vaccinated against the flu, especially if we are part of risk groups.

Atypical season

One more thing to keep in mind is that this year’s flu season is being very atypical. The one in the southern hemisphere began in March and the authorities and epidemiological services of the countries of that hemisphere have made a very important follow-up of what the impact of the flu could be on a person’s risk of suffering from covid-19. But during this follow-up, what has happened is that far fewer cases of flu have been detected than were common. There are spectacular examples, in Chile, where in 2019 some 5,000 cases of flu had been reported, this year only 12. And also in Australia where from almost 10,000 cases reported in 2019 it has dropped to 33 cases in 2020. This may be due to Because people in quarantine have been less to the doctor, that’s a possibility. But it is also very likely that quarantine measures, social distancing, use of a mask, etc., have greatly reduced its incidence. In the northern hemisphere the flu season is now beginning and we do not know what will happen, but taking into account what has happened in the southern hemisphere and as many of the protection measures are still in force, it is expected that a drop in flu cases.

In summary, we must heed the recommendations of the medical authorities and continue to vaccinate ourselves to avoid possible problems derived from being infected with the two viruses simultaneously and also reduce the pressure on primary care and diagnosis services.

Nuria Izquierdo-Useros She is a doctor in biology, head of the emerging pathogens group at IrsiCaixa.

Question sent via email by Mario Rial

