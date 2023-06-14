













Does The Flash have a post-credits scene? Find out if you should wait

The problem with revealing this information is that you may feel like we’re going to spoil your surprise, but we just want to tell you whether or not you should be ready for the impending announcement.

Are you ready? Well The Flash does have a post-credits scene which is certainly long, longer than we are used to. Ideally, you should hold off going to the bathroom, because the surprise will be well worth it.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Now, it doesn’t make sense for us to ruin the surprise for you, it’s better to keep the idea that you should stay because this movie does have that long-awaited post-credits scene. Not doing so leaves you yearning to maybe or not see a memorable moment.

It may already be a cliché that movies with a high dose of entertainment have that addition in the form of a video after the credits, however, it is something that many people appreciate.

Who is Batman in The Flash?

Both in previews and in the small clips of The Flash you realize that Batman appears, however, we see him played by both Ben Affleck as for michael keaton.

That’s right, there are two Batman, but each one has its explanation and the best thing is that you see it through the film directed by Andy Muschietti and that has the cast of Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton.

If you feel like seeing this film, the ideal thing is that you take a tour of your favorite cinema complex so that you can enjoy it as it should.