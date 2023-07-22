A woman solves a math problem on a blackboard. Unsplash

Let’s start with the dimensions that we all know. In our daily life, we are used to three spatial dimensions: when we look at an object we can measure its height, width and depth. When we consider the limit of very high speeds, close to the speed of light in a vacuum, our description of reality changes and we have to resort to Einstein’s Special Relativity. According to this theory, time ceases to be an invariant to be one more coordinate, which can be different for different observers, as occurs with the three spatial dimensions. Then we would go from the three-dimensional space we are used to to a description in terms of four-dimensional space-time. However, one would have to be a little careful because, even so, time would not be exactly equivalent to the spatial dimensions, since not all points in space-time would be reachable from an initial point, in time we cannot go backwards.

After this introduction, we can already address the question of whether there is a fifth dimension beyond the four dimensions of Special Relativity. The quick answer is no. At the moment, we do not have any evidence that points to the existence of additional dimensions and, therefore, of a fifth dimension. However, throughout the last century different theories with extra dimensions have been proposed to try to explain some of the physical phenomena that we are not able to explain with current models and theories.

The possible existence of additional dimensions was initially proposed in 1921 by the German physicist Theodor Kaluza in an attempt to unify the gravitational interaction described by the theory of General Relativity with electromagnetic interactions. And for this he used a five-dimensional space-time model. This theory was completed a few years later by the Swede Oscar Klein and is known as the Kaluza-Klein theory. In a simplified way, he proposes that each line between two points in space-time could actually consist of a tube or cylinder whose small thickness, much less than the size of an atom, would be practically invisible at our scale and therefore we would not have been able to perceive the fifth dimension.

Subsequently, the ideas of Kaluza-Klein have been extended to try to unify General Relativity with quantum mechanics and thus obtain a quantum theory of gravity with the so-called string theories. In this case, the number of additional dimensions is determined by the very mathematical consistency of the theory and would be ten or eleven in the most common variants, although one version postulates the existence of twenty-six dimensions. In these theories, elementary particles, described as point objects in the standard model of particle physics, would actually be one-dimensional objects, such as strings, that could be open or closed and vibrate in different ways depending on their nature.

As we have already commented in the case of the tubes of the Kaluza-Klein theory, the thickness of these strings would be extremely small, 35 orders of magnitude smaller than a meter, that is, a meter divided by one followed by 35 zeros, so that it is completely impossible to observe them in our day to day. However, the nature of the strings would manifest itself at very high energies, so that, depending on their specific size, it would be possible to observe their effect, for example, in particle accelerators. But, as I explained before, we still don’t know if all these dimensions are real or not. At the moment they are only proposals that have been created to try to explain issues that we still do not understand.

Mariam Tortola She is a full professor of the Department of Theoretical Physics of the University of Valencia and a researcher of theInstitute for Corpuscular Physics.

Question submitted byYeckson Torrealba

Coordination and writing:Victoria Bull

we answer is a weekly scientific consultancy, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the program L’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members of MY T (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), which answer those questions. Send your questions to [email protected] or by Twitter #werespond.

