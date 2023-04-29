Mexico.- Surely you have ever looked at a note in a media or on social networks about the high prices at which coins and banknotes are sold issued by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), so most likely you have ever wondered if the fact that they sell so expensive means that it is really worth that.

In recent years, with the rise of sales by platforms of electronic commercethese websites have been filled with vendors offering their coins and notes at exorbitant prices.

And while it is true that most of the notes that can be found in the media about 50-peso, 100, 200-peso bills, or commemorative 5-peso or 10-peso coins that are sold for up to millions of pesos, are based on real publications, the recommendation is not to trust.

Many of these notes, for example, refer to the famous e-commerce platform Mercado Libre, the e-commerce company with the highest traffic in Latin America.

However, it should be noted that here sellers can put the price they want on their coins and bills, which gives them the freedom to, for example, sell a 50 Mexican peso bill, known as the “axolotl”, for 300,000 Mexican pesos.

The above because there is not any type of regulation by the electronic commerce platform regarding the offer price that people who sell through this medium decide to put on it.

Now, although it is true that some of the Mexican banknotes and coins that are sold in Mercado Libre (or other platforms such as Amazon) may have certain characteristics that make the specimens unique, it is best to seek advice from an expert.

Thus, sites for buying and selling banknotes and coins on the Internet and other digital platforms commonly take into account the following elements to set the value:

year and series

Ticket status

Characteristics that distinguish them

Number of copies available

market demand

However, there are those who can take advantage of fans of the collection of these objects and want to sell them at premiums, that is, at a value that they really do not have.

Therefore, if you see a coin or bill that you would like to buy on e-commerce platforms or social networks, but its price is quite high, first of all, the ideal is that contact the Numismatic Society of Mexico, where real experts can guide you in buying and selling these.