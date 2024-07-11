Legal advice

A question was received from a reader who said:

My employer changed my job from one department to another, without consulting me, without my consent, and without my knowledge at all. Does he have the right to do that? He also cancelled my means of transportation (the company car) and I now go to the company by taxi, which is very expensive for me. What should I do about this procedure?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif:

The basic principle is to assign the employee to the work agreed upon in the employment contract, but the work may be changed, but with certain controls stipulated in Article 12 of the Federal Labor Law, the most important of which is that the worker shall not be assigned work that differs fundamentally from the work agreed upon in the employment contract, unless necessity requires it, and that the assignment be temporary. Otherwise, the work may not be changed, and if it is done, it may be considered a form of arbitrariness that permits the employee to terminate the contract with compensation.

As for the means of transportation, if it is included in the entitlements stated in the contract or is customary in the establishment itself, it can be claimed. However, if none of that is achieved, it is not permissible to claim it without a document.

