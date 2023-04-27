Home page politics

Will Kai Wegner get the required majority in the first ballot for Berlin’s new mayor? In the SPD, some already see Franziska Giffey as the “Lame Duck”.

Berlin – Last leg of the Berlin election: The capital is expected to get one again CDUPolitician as Governing Mayor – for the first time in more than 20 years: Kai Wegner is standing for election this Thursday (April 27) in the House of Representatives to succeed Franziska Giffey (SPD).

In the secret ballot, an absolute majority is required in the first two ballots. With 159 MPs, that’s 80 votes. The new alliance of CDU and SPD has a total of 86 MPs. If there is no absolute majority in both ballots, the candidate who receives the most votes is elected in the third ballot.

Criticism from the SPD after the Berlin election: “Giffey is counted in black and red”

Unlike the SPD, the Christian Democrats had not had any public discussions about the black-red alliance in Berlin: At a party conference, the coalition agreement passed without a dissenting vote, while in the SPD the approval of a member vote was significantly lower at 54.3 percent .

The taz reported corresponding dissatisfaction in the SPD: “A resounding slap in the face for Franziska Giffey. She is counted and as a Lame Duck in a three-year coalition with the CDU Berlin,” said Thomas Giebel, SPD district executive from Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg.

“This man embodies little of my hometown,” the newspaper quoted SPD Secretary General Kevin Kühnert as saying about a possible Mayor Wegner. Above all, according to the report, Kühnert criticized the CDU politician for his statements about the New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin.

Berlin election: CDU refers SPD and Greens to their places

The CDU emerged as the strongest party from the repeat election in February. Giffey was then prepared to give up her position for the Black-Red coalition, which she would probably have retained if the Red-Green-Red continued – this coalition would still have had a majority. The repeat election had become necessary because the regular election for the House of Representatives in 2021 numerous organizational glitches had given.

If elected, Wegner would be the first governing mayor from the ranks of the CDU after Eberhard Diepgen, who held this office until June 2001. It dissolves the alliance of SPD, left and greens that had ruled Berlin since 2016. (dpa/frs)