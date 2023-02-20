The video clips showed a significant retreat of the water from the beach, with cracks appearing in the rocks of one of the beaches in the Adloun region. The people of Arish also documented the retreat of the Mediterranean beach in the city, in addition to a number of other beaches in the Al-Riwaq area.

Soon, the National Center for Marine Sciences in Lebanon issued a statement regarding this phenomenon, stressing that:

The decline of sea water is scientifically linked to the movement of tides, which may be stronger in some years.

Clear weather and no storms or waves make the islands more noticeable.

There is no truth to what is being circulated about the retreat of the sea and the inevitability of the arrival of tsunamis, as no earthquake has been recorded in the Mediterranean that could cause these waves.

In Egypt, the head of the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research, Jad Al-Qadi, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”:

What is reported about the decline of water in the beaches of Sinai affected by the major earthquake in Turkey is not true at all, and what is happening is a decrease in the natural rates of water within the range of 10 to 40 centimeters from one region to another, and this is scientifically linked to the phenomenon of tides.

The moon entered at the end of the Hijri month, and what happened is related to the relationship of the moon in its different phases with the earth with tidal waves, and the matter is not great or a unique phenomenon, and at this time of each year the period of receding increases, and therefore the matter has nothing to do with earthquakes.

The spread of monitoring stations for the sea level on the Egyptian coasts, from the city of Rafah in the east to Salloum in the west, and there is continuous monitoring of the sea level to follow up on any phenomena that may occur, and these stations did not monitor abnormal activity during the past days.

Not a tsunami

Sakhr al-Nusour, a Jordanian expert specializing in earth sciences and geology, ruled out, in statements to Sky News Arabia, the occurrence of a tsunami in the region, pointing out that other natural phenomena are related to tides.

Al-Nsour added: “As a result of the enormity of the destruction and human losses due to the great earthquake and people’s follow-up to the details and rescue operations, it seemed that there was a state of great fear towards any phenomenon in any country, and this is due to the lack of information and general knowledge of phenomena and natural disasters, especially in countries that are not used to the occurrence of major disasters.” Such as devastating earthquakes and large storms, and thus there are spaces for the emergence of rumors that are not based on scientific facts.