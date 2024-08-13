Legal advice



A ruling was issued in favor of my ex-wife regarding alimony for her and my son, and I was committed to transferring it to her. I recently lost my job and no longer had a source of income. Despite that, I used to borrow from others and pay her monthly. However, about a year ago, I was unable to arrange this alimony, so she filed a complaint against me in court, which put obstacles in front of me in searching for work and renewing my residency.

What is the solution? Knowing that I have not worked yet and I do not have any money to pay alimony, and my son is over 18 years old, and he finished high school last year and did not enroll in university.

The answer

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

If the father loses his job or source of income, he has the right to request a reduction in the alimony to a sufficient level. He must provide evidence to prove the validity of his words, and the matter is up to the court.

As for the expenses of his children, as long as the son has finished his secondary education and has not joined university education, of his own free will, and is over 18 years old, he can work and earn a living, and therefore he is not entitled to expenses according to the text of Article 78 of the Personal Status Law. In light of the financial situation of the questioner and his not joining a job, he is not obligated to provide for his expenses, but rather the son is the one who is obligated to provide for him if he joins a job.

