I would like to inquire how can I confirm a verbal divorce? What is the necessary procedure for me to take? Do I have to leave the house? How do I preserve my rights and the rights of my children? Please help.

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif:

Verbal divorce confirmation and your rights and the rights of your children are through a divorce confirmation lawsuit with a claim for the rights arising from that, whether for you or your children, before the Personal Status Court in the emirate in which you reside.

As for your leaving the house where you live with your children, I always warn the wife against leaving her house, no matter what the circumstances.

