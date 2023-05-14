But the cost of living crisis triggered by Erdogan’s unorthodox economic program over a period of a year and a half now has eroded his popularity, and he faced the biggest electoral challenge in his 20 years in power.

Some opinion polls show that Erdogan’s approval rating is lower than that of his main opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, ahead of the first round of voting, although the difference has narrowed recently. The parliamentary race remains uncertain, with the opposition likely to win a slim majority.

On Sunday morning, Turks began casting their ballots in one of the most important elections in Turkey’s 100-year modern history, which will determine whether Erdogan continues the rule he began two decades ago.

The presidential and parliamentary elections will decide not only who leads Turkey – a NATO member with a population of 85 million – but also how it is governed, the direction of the economy in the midst of a raging cost of living, and the shape of its foreign policy that takes unexpected turns. .

runaway inflation

Millions of Turks have faced runaway inflation for years. Food prices rose 54 percent year-on-year in April, with inflation dropping to 43.7 percent after peaking in October at 85.5 percent, the highest level during Erdogan’s rule.

Annual inflation has remained at more than 10 percent for almost five years since the general elections in 2018. It began to rise sharply after the currency crisis in late 2021, which was triggered by a series of interest rate cuts in accordance with Erdogan’s unconventional economic policy.

The Turkish lira lost 44 percent of its value in 2021 and 30 percent in 2022. A total of 76 percent declined in Erdogan’s second presidential term, which witnessed several currency crises due to unconventional economic policies and geopolitical developments such as the Ukraine war and the differences between Ankara and Washington.

Despite this, many pro-AKP voters still believe that only Erdogan can fix the economy, or they blame other factors for the current situation.

And some voters are not so confident that the opposition will immediately allay economic concerns either.

These presidential elections are taking place three months after devastating earthquakes struck the southeast of the country, claiming the lives of more than 50,000 people. Many in the affected provinces have expressed their anger at the government’s slow handling of the disaster at its inception, but there is little evidence that the disaster affected voter turnout.

Voters also choose members of the new parliament, and the race is likely to be close between the People’s Alliance, which consists of the conservative Islamist-leaning Justice and Development Party led by Erdogan, the Nationalist National Movement Party and others, and the Nation Alliance led by Kilicdaroglu, which consists of six opposition parties, including his Republican People’s Party. Secular founded by the founder of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.